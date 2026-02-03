Why Whiskey Belongs In Your Next Raw Oyster (Trust Us)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Raw oysters, whether they're rustically plated at some charming, waterside shack or regally arranged throughout the tiers of a seafood tower, should always impart the fresh, saline taste of the ocean. But they're also fun to sample with a variety of toppings like a simple spritz of lemon, classic mignonette, good old Tabasco, and more. Buying oysters to serve at home opens the door to even more flavor combinations. You can even try pairing oysters with carefully selected cocktails.

Whiskey, for example, mingles marvelously with oysters. And we aren't just talking about what's in your glass. Alongside the usual condiments in silver cups over ice, the amber spirit offers a warming twist on oysters. If this sounds like the latest questionable social media trend, it's not. Dripping a few drops of whiskey right into an oyster shell is actually sanctioned by Glenlivet itself, which has been distilling the stuff for more than two centuries. The Scottish whisky experts attribute some of that appeal to the classic combination of sweet and salty that has long delighted palates.

Whiskey also has some elements in common with the more expected condiments listed above. It can be as bright and astringent as lemon juice, or as rich and full-bodied as mignonette. And, provided you give it a functional presentation, whiskey will fit right in with all of your other oyster enhancers.