Fried Mozzarella Gets A Classy Twist With This Technique

While mozzarella sticks may get a "barely more than fast food" rap sometimes, they are supremely cheesy and satisfying — and they likely conjure memories of family gatherings, after-school eats, or late-night snack attacks past. What's more, no matter the crowd and professed contempt, mozzarella sticks always fly off the plate at a party. For the same childlike wonder of these tempting tidbits in a more grown-up format, why not try threading fresh mozzarella balls on a skewer and frying them for your next gathering?

Before getting started, you'll want to choose which type of mozzarella to use. While traditional mozzarella sticks rely on the low-moisture part-skim logs of their namesake cheese, there are many types of fresh mozzarella with differing taste and firmness. From burrata to stracciatella, fresh mozzarella does the heavy lifting in many an Italian dish. Fresh cow's milk mozzarella, often referred to as fior di latte or flower of milk, makes an elevated target for a cheese stick appetizer, particularly as the texture is firm enough for frying but still addictively creamy, and the form factor makes it portable and easy to eat.