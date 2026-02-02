Move Over Espresso Martinis, There's Another Coffee Style Taking Over Cocktails
As drink trends go, particularly those that bartenders hate, the espresso martini has had a longer tenure than many. Interest in the 1980s-era caffeinated cocktail started gaining traction once more in the 2020s — with CNN even naming 2022 the year of the espresso martini. Stories, memes, and probably even real-life orders keep the espresso martini trend going strong. It's anyone's guess why this particular tipple has endured while so many others have faded (take the dirty Shirley, for example), the one-two alcohol-caffeine punch might have something to do with it. Still, no libation can remain number one forever. And there's another way to have your booze and buzz it too: with a dalgona martini.
Now, dalgona coffee had its moment of internet fame, but variations of whipped coffee have been enjoyed all over the world for quite some time. Since you can make the fluffy drink with just three ingredients and no special equipment, it not only mingles two sippable sensations but is actually easier to make than a textbook espresso martini. Depending on which brew you use, the dalgona adaptation can also have less of a jittery kick than the standard espresso cocktail, with a lighter texture and milder coffee flavor.
How to make a dalgona martini at home
Espresso martini households will likely already have the necessary vodka and coffee liqueur needed for this dalgona spin. But you don't have to stick with vodka if you prefer other spirits. Bourbon and rum are each nice swaps. Just remember that most other liquors aren't as neutral as the standard vodka.
The dalgona component of this drink calls for a bit of granulated sugar, a splash of water, and a couple of tablespoons of instant coffee. Unlike an espresso martini — which is shaken together all at once — the dalgona martini's components must be prepared separately and only combined right before serving. A big part of dalgona coffee's appeal, after all, is its cloud-like composition. Shaken on its own, it's infused with air that helps the liquid expand similarly to whipped cream or meringue. Agitating it with the other liquid ingredients would still give the final product some body, but not quite as much.
It's best to begin by shaking the vodka and coffee liqueur with ice and then straining it into a martini glass. Making the dalgona half of the equation last gives it less time to deflate. Once you've whisked the dalgona coffee ingredients together until they've reached the desired consistency, you can pour or spoon it to the rim of the glass, topping with a few coffee beans to garnish if you like. The layered effect looks impressive, and the flavors mingle beautifully with each sip.