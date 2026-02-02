Move Over Espresso Martinis, There's Another Coffee Style Taking Over Cocktails

Espresso martini households will likely already have the necessary vodka and coffee liqueur needed for this dalgona spin. But you don't have to stick with vodka if you prefer other spirits. Bourbon and rum are each nice swaps. Just remember that most other liquors aren't as neutral as the standard vodka.

The dalgona component of this drink calls for a bit of granulated sugar, a splash of water, and a couple of tablespoons of instant coffee. Unlike an espresso martini — which is shaken together all at once — the dalgona martini's components must be prepared separately and only combined right before serving. A big part of dalgona coffee's appeal, after all, is its cloud-like composition. Shaken on its own, it's infused with air that helps the liquid expand similarly to whipped cream or meringue. Agitating it with the other liquid ingredients would still give the final product some body, but not quite as much.

It's best to begin by shaking the vodka and coffee liqueur with ice and then straining it into a martini glass. Making the dalgona half of the equation last gives it less time to deflate. Once you've whisked the dalgona coffee ingredients together until they've reached the desired consistency, you can pour or spoon it to the rim of the glass, topping with a few coffee beans to garnish if you like. The layered effect looks impressive, and the flavors mingle beautifully with each sip.