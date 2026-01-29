The Shark Tank Soup That Was On Costco Shelves Before The Show

Marilyn and Sara Polon didn't set out to make soup — or any food brand, for that matter. But driven by a desire to help improve our food system, make soup they did. Soupergirl, founded in 2008 by the mother-daughter duo, had the unlikeliest and scrappiest of beginnings (Sara is self-described as "mediocre at best in the kitchen" on the company's website and was a stand-up comic by trade). Despite this, the healthy, sustainably made, values-driven vegan soup brand landed shelf space at one of the largest retailers in the country: Costco.

With its plant-based, seed-oil-free flavors like Mediterranean Lentil, Portuguese White Bean, and Very Veggie Noodle, Soupergirl began selling out of a brick-and-mortar location and through a smattering of retailers. The brand first hit select Costcos in 2016 and was given another major boost when the Polons appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2018 (joining other brands sold at the bulk retailer, like Brazi Bites). The resulting publicity earned Soupergirl attention and sizable investments from other funders, and no doubt helped grow the brand's reach into many more Costco locations nationwide. While the Polons left the show without a deal (the Sharks were skeptical of Soupergirl's valuation), it seems like their mission of making "Just. Good. Soup." while aiming to reinvent the food system proved to be a winning combo.