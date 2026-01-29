The Shark Tank Soup That Was On Costco Shelves Before The Show
Marilyn and Sara Polon didn't set out to make soup — or any food brand, for that matter. But driven by a desire to help improve our food system, make soup they did. Soupergirl, founded in 2008 by the mother-daughter duo, had the unlikeliest and scrappiest of beginnings (Sara is self-described as "mediocre at best in the kitchen" on the company's website and was a stand-up comic by trade). Despite this, the healthy, sustainably made, values-driven vegan soup brand landed shelf space at one of the largest retailers in the country: Costco.
With its plant-based, seed-oil-free flavors like Mediterranean Lentil, Portuguese White Bean, and Very Veggie Noodle, Soupergirl began selling out of a brick-and-mortar location and through a smattering of retailers. The brand first hit select Costcos in 2016 and was given another major boost when the Polons appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2018 (joining other brands sold at the bulk retailer, like Brazi Bites). The resulting publicity earned Soupergirl attention and sizable investments from other funders, and no doubt helped grow the brand's reach into many more Costco locations nationwide. While the Polons left the show without a deal (the Sharks were skeptical of Soupergirl's valuation), it seems like their mission of making "Just. Good. Soup." while aiming to reinvent the food system proved to be a winning combo.
Costco's support has helped bring this small brand to the masses
Costco is popular for many reasons: the massive warehouses, brimming with killer deals on bulk-sized staples, the free samples — and where else can you shop while snacking on food court faves like hot dogs, pizza, and ice cream sundaes, with prices that feel like you're still in the '90s? But shoppers don't head to Costco expecting a vast selection — the company intentionally stocks fewer products than most retailers, and many of the items are Costco's private-label line, Kirkland Signature (which does truly staggering sales numbers). However, the mega chain also does its fair share of fostering up-and-coming, indie brands like Soupergirl, which it's carried for close to 10 years.
In January 2026, Soupergirl released a handy variety pack for Costco shoppers. The "Souper Boost" package is a bulk-sized box of eight soups in six flavors: Butternut Bisque, Very Veggie Noodle, Soul Warming Chili, Portuguese White Bean, Mediterranean Red Lentil, and Creole Rice and Bean. Each of the eight containers provides two servings, and the box could run you around $35, depending on your location.
Sara and Marilyn Polon remain dedicated to sustainable practices like sourcing their ingredients locally and ethically, using plastic-neutral packaging, and composting food scraps to reduce waste. Soupergirl's offerings are always plant-based, kosher, protein-loaded, fair-trade certified, and seed oil-free. Meaning a wide array of soup-lovers, regardless of dietary style, can tuck into a bowl or two.