The Costco Frozen Appetizer That Came Straight From Shark Tank

Food products featured on Shark Tank tend to have a mixed track record, but some end up successful enough to reach Costco's shelves. One of those products, Brazi Bites, first made its appearance on the show back in 2015, wowing the sharks enough to cause a "feeding frenzy" over the business. Lori Greiner ended up winning the bid, with Brazi Bites agreeing to her offer of $200,000 for 16.5% equity.

Unlike Foster Farm's Mini Corn Dogs, which are a Costco frozen appetizer you need to keep far away from your cart, Brazi Bites are actually really good. They're based on pão de queijo, a traditional cheese bread found in most Brazilian households, known for its chewy texture and delightfully mild cheesiness. It's the first item on our list of Brazilian snacks you need to try at least once for good reason: it's a beloved staple you can find at corner stores and bakeries throughout Brazil.

While the deal with Greiner ultimately didn't close, the hype from the founders' Shark Tank appearance boosted sales tremendously. The product reportedly sold out in all stores within three days of the episode airing. The success allowed the brand to expand its product line over the years, with Brazi Bites introducing empanadas in 2019, Pizza'nadas in 2021, and waffles in 2023. While the empanadas and Pizza'nadas appear to have been discontinued, you can still find Brazi Bites' cheese bread and waffles among Costco's frozen appetizers. The catch is that, like other regional Costco finds, Brazi Bites are only available year-round in the Southeast and in Texas. If you're willing to travel north of the border, you can also find them fairly reliably in Eastern and Western Canada.