I Tried 9 Chef Boyardee Items And Ranked Them Worst To Best

A fun and tasty favorite for kids, or a time-saving hack for busy adults? Either way, Chef Boyardee is a reliable buddy with a proven track record for being quick, easy, and filling. This shelf-stable convenience product with a tiny price tag has always been a staple of my childhood, and has also saved me during times of hungry, strapped-for-cash desperation in my adulthood. And when I've asked friends, family members, and coworkers about their own relationship with the mustachioed celebrity cook, there's a general consensus of happy, nostalgic reverence. Many have enjoyed eating it growing up straight from the can, not even warmed up. Others, with kids of their own now, feel a sense of pride when serving their family a bowl of Beefaroni or Spaghetti & Meatballs, paving the way for another generation of Boyardee devotees.

But here is where I get mixed reviews: what is the favorite choice, among the whole lineup of Chef Boyardee products? Opinions were pretty divided when I asked this question. And while I trust everyone's top picks and bottom-rung choices, I had to personally put them all to the test side by side to form my own professional judgement. Equipped with a microwave-safe bowl, a spoon, and my appetite, I taste-tested nine different Chef Boyardee items and ranked them worst to best.