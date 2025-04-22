The Extra Step That Gives You The Most Flavorful Meatballs

A perfect meatball is a work of art. It's moist and has a springy texture and tons of flavor. At least, it should be. Too often, homemade meatballs can go wrong, flaking into a flavorful mush or being well-formed with no taste at all. The trick with meatballs is they have to marinate in sauce long enough to soak in flavor, but not so long that they fall apart.

Adding one extra step to your meatball routine will infuse meatballs and their sauce with flavor faster and help you hit the sweet spot between saucy and oversaturated. Set aside about ¼ of your meatball mix while you're forming meatballs and sauté it, letting it become the flavor-packed base for the sauce. From there, build your sauce on the stovetop, and let it simmer for a while before adding your already browned and ready-for-sauce meatballs to the mix.

This meatball sauce hack is just one of a few ways to build the perfect meatball. Other tips from Dan Whalen, cookbook author and founder of The Food in My Beard (@tfimb on Instagram), could really help you level up your meatball game. He answered a few questions exclusively for Chowhound on how to achieve meatball perfection, and his first tip is pretty simple: Add more ingredients for more flavor. "I have never had a meatball and said to myself, 'Wow, there is too much garlic and parmesan in there.' Feel free to turn up the volume on these ingredients!" he says.