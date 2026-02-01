The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Sandwich Shop In Each State
Some of the most unforgettable sandwiches aren't found in flashy dining rooms or glossy travel guides—they're tucked away in unassuming storefronts, corner delis, and neighborhood joints that locals swear by. This article celebrates the best hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops across the country, where big flavors often come from small spaces and generations of tradition live behind the counter. From classic pastrami on rye and towering Italian subs to crispy po' boys, Philly cheesesteaks, and regional specialties you can't find anywhere else, these spots prove that simplicity and care can outshine trendiness every time.
We looked closely at social media chatter, press coverage, and industry awards to identify the places that consistently earn passionate praise from devoted regulars and first-time visitors alike. Whether you're chasing a perfectly toasted grilled cheese, a smoky barbecue sandwich, or a cold-cut masterpiece layered just right, this guide is your roadmap to discovering the hidden gems that define America's sandwich culture, one humble counter and unforgettable bite at a time.
Alabama: The Butcher's Daughter Deli & Market in Enterprise
The Butcher's Daughter Deli and Market is a quaint spot tucked into a strip mall in Enterprise, Alabama, with over 40 different sandwiches and over a dozen different bread options. One reviewer on Facebook recommends The Flora Bama sandwich, made with blackened shrimp and beef brisket. Reviewers also call the Brisket and Bacon Jam Sandwich and the Italian Beef Sandwich amazing. It seems no matter what you choose at The Butcher's Daughter, you can't choose wrong.
The Butcher's Daughter Deli & Market
(334) 475-2701
208 N Main St, Enterprise, AL 36330
Alaska: Originale in Anchorage
Alaskan locals on Facebook swear by Originale. The inconspicuous, family-run spot has been serving up Italian sandwiches in downtown Anchorage for over a decade. Bread is made from scratch, elevating both grilled and cold sandwiches into something special. Try the New York City, with pastrami and mozzarella, or The Godfather with prosciutto, salami, spicy coppa, mortadella, and mozzarella. Note that at the time of publication, Originale is closed for maintenance, but it should reopen soon.
(907) 868-7900
400 D St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Frank's Deli in Phoenix
Tucked off of Highway 17 in Phoenix is Frank's Deli, a simple, family-owned corner spot for sandwiches. The Tony is one of the most popular options, made with pepperoni, capicola, salami, and provolone cheese, but if that's not your style, you have over a dozen options to choose from. Locals say that in addition to having the best sandwiches, the atmosphere is friendly and the prices are affordable.
(602) 242-8288
2301 W Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arkansas: The Root Cafe in Little Rock
The Root Cafe is a cute, cozy Little Rock restaurant serving up farm-to-table meals. When Guy Fieri visited during season 29 of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," he focused on the pimento cheeseburger, but if you're craving a more traditional sandwich, check out the crispy PBT (pickle-brined tofu), spicy banh mi, or curry chicken salad sandwich. The Root Cafe is loved for its incredible food, relaxed atmosphere, and commitment to building community. The Root has two locations in Little Rock.
Multiple locations
California: Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles
The pastrami scene in Los Angeles rivals New York City, and one place absolutely adored for its pastrami is Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant. The deli has been serving sandwiches in its low-key strip-mall spot in the MacArthur Park neighborhood since 1947, and its signature sandwich, the Number 19, is legendary, with one Reddit user saying: "I dream of that combo." If pastrami isn't your thing, you'll find other sandwich options here as well, including corned beef, turkey, and ham.
Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant
(213) 483-8050
704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Colorado: Curtis Park Deli in Denver
Nestled in the historic Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver, you'll find Curtis Park Deli. This neighborhood sandwich spot prides itself on using the freshest bread, fresh, made-from-scratch condiments, and homemade pickles. The deli offers nine sandwiches, and Redditors highly recommend the smoked trout as well as the French sandwich, a ham and brie option. Curtis Park Deli has two additional, equally tucked-away locations, one in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver and another in Boulder.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Gaetano's Deli in Stratford
Gaetano's Deli is a small deli and market, and its flagship location is in an unassuming, renovated house in Stratford, Connecticut. Consistently voted as one of the best delis in the area by the CT Post, the spot is inspired by Little Italy in the Bronx and is known for its Italian paninis. Over two dozen options are available here, all with fun names like The Mona Lisa and The Bronx Bomber. Gaetano's has two other locations in the state, one in Westport and one in Shelton.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches in New Castle
At Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches, you'll get exactly what you'd expect: excellent, specialty sandwiches. The unpretentious shop, located between the Delaware River and Wilmington Airport, was picked as the best upstate sandwich spot by readers of DelawareToday in 2025. Reviewers on Facebook rave about the meatball subs and the vegetarian sandwiches, and you'll also find options made with roast beef, roast pork, chicken cutlets, cheesesteak, and more.
Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
(302) 322-5000
624 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Franky's Deli Warehouse in Hialeah
As one reviewer on Facebook puts it, you wouldn't expect to find the "best, meatiest, most mouthwatering sandwich shop in America" in the Miami area, but that's exactly where you'll find Franky's Deli Warehouse. The family-owned spot is located in a strip mall in Hialeah, a northern suburb of Miami, and the sandwiches here are made with locally-sourced produce and fresh ingredients. Reviewers on Facebook say that not only are the sandwiches great, but the service is as well.
(305) 827-5366
2596 W 84th St, Hialeah, FL 33016
Georgia: Lee's Bakery in Atlanta
In Vietnamese cuisine, sandwiches called banh mi, served on a short baguette, are fairly popular. In Georgia, the best place for these is Lee's Bakery in Atlanta. Tucked back in an unpretentious strip mall, the bakery offers a variety of banh mi sandwiches, including fish, grilled pork, tofu, and egg. Lee's Bakery has been highlighted in numerous publications, including the New York Times, for its incredible banh mi, and prides itself on excellent service and fresh ingredients.
(404) 728-1008
4005 Buford Hwy NE, Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30345
Hawaii: Machete's Mean Sandwiches in Honolulu
There are many wonderful restaurants and food trucks offering authentic Hawaiian dishes across the islands, but sometimes, you're just craving a sandwich. When that happens, check out Machete's Mean Sandwiches, a strip mall spot serving up a range of sandwiches on fresh-baked bread; one reviewer on Reddit says it was the first place she stopped for a deli sandwich after pregnancy. The Machete, featuring over half a pound of different meats, is their signature sandwich, but there are plenty of options available.
(808) 843-2467
1210 Dillingham Blvd #22, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Hugo's Deli in Boise
Hugo's Deli, located in a strip mall shopping center, has been dishing out sandwiches and soups to the Boise area for over 40 years. The spot opened in 1980, and its menu features dozens of sandwiches, including the Hugo Special, with ham, pastrami, corned beef, cheddar, and pepper jack. Locals on Reddit love Hugo's, and highly recommend getting fries with your sandwich. Hugo's Deli also has a smaller, express location in Meridian.
Multiple locations
Illinois: JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop in Chicago
J.T.'s Genuine Sandwich Shop is a low-key spot in an old-school brick building in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood where sandwiches, soup, hot dogs, and snacks are all made from scratch. Locals on Reddit recommend trying the pork & greens sandwich, calling it amazing, as well as the chicken salad sandwich. One jokes on Reddit: "I've been eating through their menu myself and haven't had a bad sandwich yet."
(773) 754-7729
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana: Subito in Indianapolis
Indiana locals know that if you want a great sandwich, you go to Subito. The downtown Indianapolis shop is known for incredible, from–scratch soups and sandwiches; its best-seller, the Revelo, is made with marinated pork shoulder and served on grilled sourdough. One Redditor calls the spot "frickin amazing," while another says they haven't had a bad sandwich there yet. Subito also has a secondary location within The AMP at 16 Tech.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Hansen's Manhattan Deli in Des Moines
For a taste of New York in the heart of Iowa, check out Hansen's Manhattan Deli in Des Moines. The little shop, with its brick red facade, has been serving classic deli sandwiches since 1982. You'll find both meat-based and vegetarian options, and a variety of standard sandwiches, hoagies, and Italian subs. Locals love Manhattan Deli, with one Facebook user saying: "Anything they make is amazing and delicious," and another saying: "Great subs and even better service."
(515) 274-1208
3705 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312
Kansas: Breit's Stein & Deli in Kansas City
Over on the Kansas side of Kansas City, you'll find Breit's Stein & Deli. The corner spot, with its blue door and faded brick siding, is part pub, part sandwich shop, and serves up deli favorites plus Guinness and other beers. The Reuben is one of the more popular picks here, and other options include turkey, ham, salami, and vegetarian sandwiches. Locals love not just the food but the atmosphere, making it clear why Breit's is a go-to spot in the community.
(913) 342-5311
412 N 5th St, Kansas City, KS 66101
Kentucky: Dad's Favorites Deli in Lexington
What better spot for a place called Dad's Favorites Deli than right next to a Home Depot? The casual sandwich shop is nestled in an indoor strip mall across the parking lot from the home improvement store and is known for its "next-level" sandwiches (according to Reddit) and delicious, unique cheese spreads. Signature sandwiches here include a Smoky Pimento BLT, Green Chili Jack Smoked Turkey, and Pepper Jack Club, all served with the deli's signature sauce.
(859) 309-1930
820 Lane Allen Rd, Lexington, KY 40504
Louisiana: Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans
In a state known for Creole and Cajun food, you might not expect a Jewish-Italian spot to be so popular. But Stein's Market and Deli, located in a row of shops in the historic Garden District of New Orleans, is a hands-down favorite in the city. Over on Reddit, locals are happy to offer recommendations, including the Fernando, made with imported prosciutto and fresh mozzarella, the beef tongue, the Italian hoagie, and the Rachel, a hot pastrami sandwich.
(504) 527-0771
2207 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Banh Appetit in Portland
Tucked in a renovated house in Portland, Maine's East Bayside neighborhood, you'll find Banh Appetit, a Vietnamese take-out spot serving up banh mi and other Vietnamese favorites. "I will travel an hour + to Portland for the sole purpose of getting a chicken Banh Mi from them," says one Redditor, while another was thrilled by the lemongrass beef banh mi. Banh Appetit doesn't just serve authentic Vietnamese, but puts extra care into providing delicious, high-quality food, all made in-house.
(207) 613-9399
171 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Luigi's Italian Deli in Baltimore
Nestled in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, Luigi's Italian Deli is a cozy counter-serve spot for Italian sandwiches and paninis. One Redditor says: "Luigi's has the best Italian cold cut," and Baltimore Magazine agreed. Around 20 other hot and cold sandwiches are available with names like The Gobbler and Pompeii. Luigi's also sells meats and cheeses sliced by the pound.
(443) 438-4195
846 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Chacarero in Boston
One of the most popular lunch spots in downtown Boston is a small, counter-serve sandwich shop called Chacarero. For nearly 30 years, this bright shop has been serving up flavorful Chilean sandwiches on freshly made bread. This bread is what sets Chacarero apart; it's a fluffy, round roll. Chacarero offers both chicken and beef options, as well as a vegetarian and vegan sandwich.
(617) 542-0392
101 Arch St, Boston, MA 02110
Michigan: Ernie's Market in Oak Park
In the northern suburbs of Detroit sits a simple brick building where you'll find some of the best hot and cold sandwiches in Michigan. Ernie's Market first opened in the 1950s and has become loved by locals. One Redditor jokes that the shop makes "the kind of sandwich Scooby Doo would steal from Shaggy."
(248) 541-9703
Ernie's Market, 8500 Capital St, Oak Park, MI 48237
Minnesota: Cecil's in St. Paul
Minneapolis is typically considered the food hub of the Twin Cities, but St. Paul is where you'll find Cecil's. A deli, restaurant, and bakery in one, don't let the nondescript building fool you — locals say it offers some of the best sandwiches they've ever had. The Reuben is a popular favorite, but as one Redditor puts it, when asked for their favorite sandwich: "Anything at Cecil's deli. Just pick a sandwich."
(651) 698-0334
651 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116
Missouri: Blues City Deli in St. Louis
Blues City Deli offers the taste of New Orleans to the city of St. Louis. Po' boys are at the heart of the menu at this cozy corner spot, but you'll also find Italian, smoked pastrami, and vegetarian sandwich options. Locals say that the sandwiches are top-tier and the owner here clearly cares about his customers.
(314) 773-8225
2438 McNair Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Tagliare Delicatessen in Missoula
According to locals on Reddit, the only problem with the sandwiches at Tagliare Delicatessen is that "the first sandwich you get is so good you never try any of the other ones." The Missoula shop has been offering freshly-made sandwiches to customers for over a decade from its strip-mall spot. Choose from options like the Sublime, the Megadeath, and other musically-named sandwiches. Tagliare has a second location in the Riverfront neighborhood.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Star Deli in Omaha
Star Deli is a sandwich shop fused with an art gallery. Despite the split focus, it excels at sandwich making, with several locals calling the sandwiches phenomenal, especially the muffuletta. If that's not your style, over a dozen other options are available, from pork carnitas to turkey pesto and more. It's a great spot to enjoy both excellent sandwiches and cool local art.
(402) 880-8481
6114 Military Ave, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: Pride of Philly Steaks (P.O.P.S.) in Las Vegas
Pride of Philly Steaks (P.O.P.S.) is a laid-back, 24-hour sandwich spot in western Las Vegas. The diner is family-owned and woman-owned and has been serving the area for over 20 years. Its menu centers on Philly cheesesteaks as well as hoagies and other sandwiches. Popular options here include the cheese whiz steak, buffalo chicken, and peppers and mushroom, but locals say all the sandwiches are "absolutely fantastic."
(702) 878-6444
501 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire: Biederman's Deli in Plymouth
For the best sandwich and beer spot in New Hampshire, you can't beat Biederman's Deli. Located in Plymouth, the cozy and eclectic shop is known for its incredible sandwiches, like the Balboa, Cellar Dweller, and Italian. Biederman's has been operating as a deli and pub for over 40 years and has remained a landmark gathering spot in the community.
(603) 536-3354
83 Main St, Plymouth, NH 03264
New Jersey: Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack
"If it's cash only, you know it's legit," jokes one Redditor, and Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack is definitely legit. The longtime spot prides itself on its fresh mozzarella, which you'll find on sandwiches like the ham and salami and the prosciutto and mozzarella. Even without mozzarella, you can't go wrong, as locals say everything here is good.
(201) 342-8076
705 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
New Mexico: The Yeller Sub in Albuquerque
As one Facebook user puts it, The Yeller Sub has the "undisputed best sandwich in the city." They were referring to The Poseidon, but others on the thread mentioned the Super Yeller and the build-your-own option as their favorites. The Yeller Sub is tucked into a uniform strip mall in Albuquerque, and could be easily overlooked...if not for the giant sub sandwich on their signage.
(505) 888-9784
7200 Montgomery Blvd NE G1, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York: Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli in Astoria
Nestled in a string of shops in Astoria, you'll find Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli. This small, no-frills shop makes what one Redditor calls the "best cold cut hero in the city!" It's best known for its The Bomb Sandwich, a sub stuffed to the brim with meats, cheeses, and veggies. Sal, Kris, & Charlie's recently opened up a second small location in Times Square.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Manhattan Cafe in Raleigh
"Manhattan Deli in Raleigh is fantastic. Great people, better sandwiches. It's downtown, but it's also the kinda place you'd miss if you didn't know it was there," says one Redditor. While somewhat hidden next to a UPS store and with minimal signage, inside is a colorful space offering a variety of cold and hot sandwiches. You can find a second location in a Morrisville strip mall.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Magic City Hoagies & Sweets in Minot
What's better than a shop with great sandwiches? A shop with great sandwiches and treats, which is what you'll find at Magic City Hoagies & Sweets in Minot. Located on a downtown Minot street with an eclectic mix of shops, it was voted the top sandwich spot in the state by listeners of local radio station Hot 97.5. Come in for the massive hoagies, stay for the customizable ice cream delights.
(701) 839-4771
123 Main St S, Minot, ND 58701
Ohio: The Brown Bag Delicatessen in Columbus
On a street corner in the historic German Village neighborhood of Columbus, in an unassuming, ivy-covered brick building, is The Brown Bag Delicatessen. The neighborhood spot offers soup, salad, and sandwiches, plus daily specials. Locals on Reddit recommend the Leroy's Smokin' Sandwich, made with pastrami, smoked ham, and smoked cheddar, and the Cuban and Spice of Life are also mentioned as favorites.
(614) 443-4214
898 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206
Oklahoma: Hobby's Hoagies in Oklahoma City
Hobby's Hoagies advertises itself as "a slice of the East Coast right here in Oklahoma!" That makes sense, since diners rave about the spot's Philly-style hoagies. The Reuben is a top pick here, too, with one Redditor saying: "I've tried a couple other Reuben's and always come back to Hobby's." You can find the shop on the first floor of an apartment complex in the Aviare Arts District in Oklahoma City.
(405) 605-3131
325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Meat Cheese Bread in Portland
Meat Cheese Bread is a sandwich shop that focuses on using fresh, local, high-quality products for its sandwiches. Tucked in a storefront in Portland, the small, bright shop offers over a dozen sandwich options. "Almost every sandwich I've had from there is a banger," says one Redditor, and options range from chicken salad to pulled pork to breakfast options like steak and egg.
(503) 234-1700
1406 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Hershel's East Side Deli in Reading
In a state known as the home for the original Philly cheesesteak, it might be surprising that one of the best sandwich shops here doesn't serve those. Herschel's East Side Deli is a Jewish deli serving customers at a counter inside Reading Terminal Market. Redditors love the pastrami reuben, but the pastrami Rachel and corned beef Rachel get a lot of love as well. As one puts it: "Hershel's Reuben is a sandwich you dream about."
(215) 922-6220
1136 Arch Street, Reading, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: The Sandwich Hut in Providence
For over 60 years, The Sandwich Hut has been serving sandwiches from a little red building off Maine Street in Providence. The family-owned spot offers dozens of hot and cold sandwiches, and Redditors can't agree on which one is best. They love the MTP (mozzarella, tomato, and pesto), The Allitalia, and the spot's meatball parm. The Sandwich Hut has a second, small location in the West End of Providence.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Cribb's Sandwich & Sweet Shop in Lexington
Cribb's Sandwich & Sweet Shop is a cute, country-style spot tucked in the heart of Lexington–-look for the big chicken out front. Cribb's offers homestyle sandwiches, cakes, and more, all freshly baked and made. Locals on Facebook adore the spot, saying: "Love this place," and "Great food and service! The egg salad and roast beef are the best that I have ever eaten!"
(803) 808-6004
108 S Church St, Lexington, SC 29072
South Dakota: Gregg's Substation and Casino in Sioux Falls
Gregg's is totally unique on this list; it's the only sandwich spot with a casino. Despite this, the sandwiches are what it's known for. "There is absolutely nothing better than Gregg's Substation!" says one person on Facebook, while on another post, a different user says: "Gregg's is definitely the best. Consistently great every visit! Great people!" You can find the spot in a strip mall just south of Augustana University.
(605) 332-5454
1000 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Little Hats Market in Nashville
Little Hats Market is based in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville in an unassuming white and green building. The Italian deli offers gourmet sandwiches; the Spicy Italian is a particular favorite of locals on Reddit. Though sandwiches are central to the menu, you'll also find salads and pastas here. Little Hats has two additional cozy locations, one in the Hillsboro Village neighborhood of Nashville and one in Franklin.
Multiple locations
Texas: Dino's Subs in Arlington
"I have lived and visited many cities across the US but Dino's Subs [has] by far the best sandwiches I've tasted so far!" declares one poster on Reddit, and others are quick to agree. The low-key spot, nestled next to a smoke shop and a psychic, offers a variety of subs, plus beer and ice cream. One Redditor jokes: "Dino's subs star in many of my dreams."
(817) 274-1140
2221 S Collins St, Arlington, TX 76010
Utah: Feldman's Deli in Salt Lake City
Feldman's Deli is an authentic, New York-style Jewish deli in Salt Lake City. Tucked into a strip mall and bearing simple signage, it's particularly loved for its pastrami. Other options include various sloppy joes plus classics like corned beef. One Redditor adds that they like the spot because it's got "Excellent fries. And you can get a beer there too."
(801) 906-0369
2005 E 2700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Paisley Hippo in Hinesburg
If you're wondering what you'll find at a spot called Paisley Hippo, the answer is "Simply the best sandwich place around," according to one reviewer on Facebook. The shop is located in a nondescript strip mall in Hinesburg and offers dozens of hot and cold sandwiches. "Everything is good on the menu," says one Reddit user, while another says: "Paisley Hippo is such a gem."
(802) 482-2345
22 Commerce St # 7, Hinesburg, VT 05461
Virginia: The Sandwich Shop in Vienna
"There are some very good sandwich places here but the Vienna Sandwich Shop has the largest number of really good sandwiches," one Redditor explains, summarizing just one reason locals love the spot so much. The shop, set back from the street and nearly obscured by foliage, offers a cozy modern space for a variety of sandwiches; folks on Facebook highly recommend The Cubano.
(703) 865-5545
132 Church St NW, Vienna, VA 22180
Washington: Mean Sandwich in Seattle
Located on a corner in the bustling Adams neighborhood of Seattle sits Mean Sandwich. Identifiable by its bright yellow door, it's nestled between a brewhouse and a paint shop and has the best sandwiches in the area "by a mile," according to one local on Reddit. Another adds that "the whole menu is great," while a third recommends the shop's signature sandwich, The Mean, loaded with corned beef and cabbage.
(206) 789-9999
1510 NW Leary Wy, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Yen's Sandwiches in South Charleston
Yen's Sandwiches is a low-key mom and pop shop serving up top-tier banh mi. A small, welcoming spot, you'll find it tucked in the heart of South Charleston. "We love it here. We could eat here everyday!" raves one Facebook reviewer, while another says it exceeded their expectations and the banh mi is to die for.
(681) 205-8442
606 D St, South Charleston, WV 25303
Wisconsin: Hen's Deli in Milwaukee
Nestled in a brick building with minimal signage, Hen's Deli in Milwaukee is basically the definition of "hole-in-the-wall." The shop offers bagel sandwiches and subs, as well as options like the Pork Pastrami and Torta. As one Redditor puts it: "This cozy spot is perfect for breakfast or lunch. It is small but inviting with some of the best sandwiches in the area."
(414) 935-2287
209 W Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Wyoming: Creekside Market & Deli in Jackson
Jackson, or Jackson Hole, if you're a local, is a major tourist town, but it still has hole-in-the-wall spots like Creekside Market & Deli. Tucked in a strip mall, Creekside offers groceries, outdoor supplies, and excellent sandwiches. The menu includes specialties like BLTs and meatball subs, as well as simpler classics. One Redditor puts it simply: "I love this deli."
(307) 733-7926
545 N Cache St # 1, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Before I could determine which hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops are best in each state, I had to narrow down what we mean when we say "hole-in-the-wall." This didn't have to mean grubby or grimey, but instead, just a spot that's tucked away, small, or has an unassuming look to it–the kind of spot people might call a hidden gem. After that, I looked at social media, especially sites like Reddit and Facebook, as well as local and national press and awards, to see which of these types of spots stood out most in each state.