The Original Philly Steak Sandwich Didn't Have An Ounce Of Cheese

When it comes to cheesesteak sandwiches, people have opinions. Some argue over which Philly joint is the best. Others debate whether an authentic cheesesteak needs onions, while still others bicker over what type of roll best supports the beefy, cheesy goodness. But there is one thing all enthusiasts can agree on: It should have cheese. It's a surprise to many that the first cheesesteaks didn't contain cheese at all. The original beefsteak sandwich, as it was first known, got its start at Pat's hot dog cart — known today as Pat's King of Steaks.

Pat Olivieri — the eventual founder of Pat's King of Steaks — sold hot dogs from a cart in South Philadelphia in the 1930s. In fact, hot dogs actually played a role in the invention of the cheesesteak sandwich. Olivieri's great-grand-nephew, Frank Olivieri, told the story of how the cheesesteak got its start in an interview with Philadelphia magazine.

"He would sell them hot dogs off his little cart. And then one day Pat wanted something different for lunch; he was tired of the hot dogs. So he asked my grandfather to go down to the butcher and pick up some scraps of meat. When my grandfather came back, Pat cooked it up on a hot dog roll," Olivieri said. One of the customers in the hot dog line was intrigued, and thus, the beefsteak sandwich (sans cheese, at the time) was created. While it might seem strange to think of eating a steak sandwich on a long roll without a generous helping of Cheez Whiz (or American, or provolone), it took some time for the beefsteak to evolve into the cheesy version we love today.