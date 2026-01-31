What To Keep In Mind Before You Pour Your Martini
Long gone are the days when ordering a martini might simply have required the James Bond cemented clarification: shaken or stirred? Today, a martini order may actually be a multi-step affair, starting with the fundamentals like gin or vodka and becoming more and more granular regarding the amount of vermouth or brine and seemingly endless garnish options. But, the thing that should factor into the enjoyment of your next tipple, whether at a sleek bar or cozied up at home, is the choice of glassware.
Experts agree that selecting a glass with a thin lip is essential for maximum martini satisfaction. The choice of stemware matters, as the flavors of the drink are more readily appreciated if they are served in a glass that maintains drink temperature and quality. While eponymous martini glasses make a clearly strong option, any cocktail vessel with a fine, thin edge will do nicely. This means that a cocktail coupe would be just as ideal for a martini as a glass of Champagne and that a sleek and petite "Dirty Thirties" era Nick and Nora glass would also be an excellent choice.
Finesse for the ultimate martini
Delicate rimmed glassware at the ready, you may be eager to barrel ahead. But a few more moments prep will take you from run-of-the-mill to "I've been ruined for all other martinis" territory. Rather than simply grabbing your glassware from the shelf, calmly pop your precious vessels into the freezer while you carry on with drink preparation. At most high-end cocktail bars, this will be common practice.
If you want to further up the frozen stakes, consider keeping your gin (or vodka if you flaunt tradition) in the freezer a la the famous Dukes martini served at the St. James hotel in London. Beyond the stemware and its temperature, the choices for personalizing your martini are vast. You can go classic with just a hint of vermouth and a twist, olive or onion, or make it a bit extra on all fronts — extra dirty with olive brine or even extra briny with newfangled garnishes like seaweed or cornichons. Just make the sipping easy with a glass that will show off your bespoke creation to best effect.