What To Keep In Mind Before You Pour Your Martini

Long gone are the days when ordering a martini might simply have required the James Bond cemented clarification: shaken or stirred? Today, a martini order may actually be a multi-step affair, starting with the fundamentals like gin or vodka and becoming more and more granular regarding the amount of vermouth or brine and seemingly endless garnish options. But, the thing that should factor into the enjoyment of your next tipple, whether at a sleek bar or cozied up at home, is the choice of glassware.

Experts agree that selecting a glass with a thin lip is essential for maximum martini satisfaction. The choice of stemware matters, as the flavors of the drink are more readily appreciated if they are served in a glass that maintains drink temperature and quality. While eponymous martini glasses make a clearly strong option, any cocktail vessel with a fine, thin edge will do nicely. This means that a cocktail coupe would be just as ideal for a martini as a glass of Champagne and that a sleek and petite "Dirty Thirties" era Nick and Nora glass would also be an excellent choice.