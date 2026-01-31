The Classic Italian Appetizer That's Even Better Roasted

There's hardly an Italian starter that springs to mind more quickly than bruschetta's lightly toasted rounds of bread heaving with chopped tomatoes and caressed with olive oil and spices. While it is hard to beat peak of summer tomato bruschetta glory, for equally craveable results year-round, you might just want to consider roasting those red beauties. Roasting tomatoes in the oven renders the flavors deeper and sweeter and can even work on the canned variety.

Fresh tomatoes become caramelized and perfectly roasted in a high temperature oven in only about half an hour. Just be sure to leave plenty of space on the sheet pan to prevent them from releasing too much water and going soggy. In contrast, whole canned tomatoes need a bit longer in a lower temperature oven to reduce and become satisfying and mellow. With either version, you are then primed to season the well-chopped mixture with salt, pepper, basil, and perhaps a touch of sugar to bring out the natural sweetness of the tomatoes.