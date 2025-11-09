Hot Ones Details They Don't Show On Camera

If you're considering a home version of the "Hot Ones" challenge, you'll want to stock up on digestive aids beforehand. Just ask Jennifer Lawrence, who told Andy Cohen, "I passionately threw up after — violently ... My stomach gave me like eight minutes to get upstairs and then, whoa" (via X, fomerly known as Twitter). If that sounds fun to you, crack on. Be aware, though, that in some of the most unhinged moments on "Hot Ones," guests have made mad dashes for the restroom and even passed out from the challenge.

Do the wings of death present any real physical danger? Yes and no. In the good news department, eating capsaicin releases dopamine and feel-good endorphins, and it can even boost your metabolism. On the other hand, eating capsaicin can cause nausea, vomiting, heartburn, acid reflux, and other unpleasant symptoms. Some people are allergic to the stuff, which can be life-threatening. And when it comes to all things hot peppers, we cannot say this enough: don't get it in your eyes.

After trying Hot Ones The Last Dab Experience, one Redditor's girlfriend had a gall bladder attack that sent her to the hospital. And Eddie Huang, who ate wing number ten first, made the simple but revelatory pronouncement: "I was worried about pooping. Now I'm worried about my life" (via YouTube). If you're still on the fence about attempting your own last dab, we should probably warn you that pepper breeder Ed Currie named his company PuckerButt.