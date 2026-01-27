7 Tips For Carefully Cleaning Vintage Dishes Without Wrecking Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In theory, stocking your cabinets with beautiful vintage plates sourced from flea markets and antique shops sounds whimsical and dreamy — like something you'd do if you lead a soft, magical life. In practice, buying, cleaning, and maintaining vintage dishes can be an intimidating experience, especially if you've never done it before.

On the one hand, you might strike gold and stumble upon some indicators that a rare vintage find is worth far more than you paid for it. On the other, you're responsible for keeping it pristine enough to hold its resale value once the dish is in your possession.

Even if you don't have plans on striking it rich, it's important to know how to clean these beauties — from classic china patterns to kitschy serving plates to bright and bold Fiestaware — if you want to include these beautiful vintage finds in your dishware rotation. Unlike a stock set of dishes, vintage plates can't universally be tossed in the dishwasher, as they may be different makes, models, or composed of delicate material.