Why Thrifted Dishware Could Actually Be Dangerous To Use (If It Was Made Before 1971)

Whether it's to try and save money or find unique vintage treasures, everyone's about thrift shopping these days. For savvy shoppers, dishware and cookware is ripe for thrifting, especially when you score a "holy grail" find like jadeite dishes. However, some vintage items that look beautiful and inviting are unfortunately unsafe to use in the kitchen. That's because much of the dishware made before 1971 contained dangerous levels of lead via paint.

In 1971, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set out to reduce lead poisoning incidents by greatly restricting the amount of lead allowed in paints that children could conceivably come into contact with — paints for items like pencils, toys, interior walls, and, of course, dishes. By 1978, the federal agency had officially banned lead-based paint in homes. But prior to those restrictions, it was common for dishware to be decorated with lead-based paints or glazes, including pieces made by some of the most beloved vintage brands (yes, even the sought-after vintage kitchenware brand everyone loves to thrift, Pyrex).

If you do end up thrifting a beautiful set of mid-century ceramic plates, you should probably pause before integrating them into your regular dish rotation. Lead exposure is caused by ingesting or inhaling the toxic metal, and microscopic amounts can still be dangerous to ingest, especially to children. Lead from dishware is known to "leach" into food, even if its surface isn't cracked or chipped, though worn dishes leach more.