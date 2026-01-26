9 Applebee's Cocktails Ranked Worst To Best

Chances are, most of us have childhood or teenage memories at our hometown Applebee's. The chain, which began in 1980 as a single restaurant in Decatur, Georgia, was opened by co-owners Bill and T.J. Palmer. The first location was named "T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs," a name that, while unique, proved too wordy to stick around and was changed once the concept was franchised. Applebee's has since expanded into 1,500 locations, making this chain a fixture for diners across the country.

With no shortage of comfortable booths, colorful wallpaper, and bar seating for adults who just want to catch a game, the neighborhood eatery has exactly the atmosphere you'd expect of a family-friendly chain. Likewise, the menu has something for everyone. You'll find a healthy selection of kid-friendly dishes available, and Applebee's has plenty of hearty appetizers to share on game night.

Although Applebee's may most often be thought of as somewhere you take the whole family, that doesn't mean you can't find great deals on alcoholic drinks. They're especially known for their must-order selection of margaritas. Beyond the margs, there's plenty of other fluorescent-colored, boozy concoctions to tickle your fancy. We tried nine of the chain's staple cocktails and have ranked them in order of worst to best, so next time you visit, you can imbibe with confidence.