The 4 Margaritas I'll Always Order At Applebees

When you think of Applebee's, what comes to mind? It's very likely some kind of promotion — maybe the half-priced appetizers or the now-famous $1 margarita deal. The latter, first launched in 2017, turned Applebee's into the margarita maven of casual chain restaurants. These days, the brand has an extensive menu featuring various renditions of the drink — and some are more worth ordering than others.

Indeed, Applebee's has some pretty cheap cocktails. The "Dollarita" promotion in 2017 was a surprising success for the chain. The promotion actually started in 65 Texas-based locations in July of that year, all of which were owned by the same operator, but the success was so dramatic that it changed the way Applebee's viewed the classic cocktail, and the entire nationwide Applebee's umbrella ended up running the promotion only a few months later. While the Applebee's cocktail menu does change, there are about seven different margarita options offered. Of course, the Dollarita is always worth it, but don't sleep on the brand's "Perfect" margarita — or its mezcal version, either.