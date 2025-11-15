The 4 Margaritas I'll Always Order At Applebees
When you think of Applebee's, what comes to mind? It's very likely some kind of promotion — maybe the half-priced appetizers or the now-famous $1 margarita deal. The latter, first launched in 2017, turned Applebee's into the margarita maven of casual chain restaurants. These days, the brand has an extensive menu featuring various renditions of the drink — and some are more worth ordering than others.
Indeed, Applebee's has some pretty cheap cocktails. The "Dollarita" promotion in 2017 was a surprising success for the chain. The promotion actually started in 65 Texas-based locations in July of that year, all of which were owned by the same operator, but the success was so dramatic that it changed the way Applebee's viewed the classic cocktail, and the entire nationwide Applebee's umbrella ended up running the promotion only a few months later. While the Applebee's cocktail menu does change, there are about seven different margarita options offered. Of course, the Dollarita is always worth it, but don't sleep on the brand's "Perfect" margarita — or its mezcal version, either.
The famous Dollarita
If there's one margarita at Applebee's that's worth trying, it's the Dollarita. Why? Because you truly have nothing to lose except $1 — and maybe a small amount of joy if you absolutely hate it. The Dollarita is a classic 10-ounce margarita made with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. It's not always available; Applebee's often runs the promotion during the warmer months, but the chain could potentially bring it back any time.
Flavor-wise, it's the best $1 margarita I've ever had. It's also the only one, but all things considered, it's absolutely worth the price. It's not the strongest margarita ever made, but any responsible drinker knows that it doesn't need to be. It's actually better this way because you might be able to enjoy two of them with friends without stressing over a buzz. Other Applebee's consumers agree — in a Reddit thread about the Dollarita, users noted that it's a good deal with solid flavor. Plus, the brand makes it hard to over-indulge, as many locations impose a drink limit.
The Perfect Margarita
When it comes to making the perfect margarita, Applebee's is confident it knows how to get it right. If the Dollarita promotion isn't running, order the chain's Perfect Margarita. It's still a steal as far as cocktails go; prices vary by location, but they can range from $9 to $12. Think of it as the Dollarita's more elevated cousin. It's made with 1800 Reposado, Cointreau, and Grand Marnier in addition to lime juice, giving it that perfect margarita flavor with no sour mix in sight. It's also stronger than the Dollarita, so be careful about how many you have (though it's not so strong that it's difficult to sip on).
Perhaps the best part of ordering this drink — or really any Applebee's margarita — is that, from my experience, they give you the entire shaker, so you feel like you're getting a good deal. When the margarita glass is filled, you still have some left in the shaker, and it lets you feel like you're getting two margaritas for the price of one. Between its flavor, quality ingredients, and price point, this is easily Applebee's best option if you're looking for a well-made, classic margarita.
The Perfect Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita
The Perfect Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is Applebee's only margarita not made with standard tequila. If you like mezcal, it's definitely worth trying — if you've never had the spirit before, it has smoky yet floral notes that give it a deeper flavor than traditional tequila. (Both are made from the agave plant but have different processing methods.) The passion fruit drink is surprisingly delicious, likely because the sweet passion fruit balances the mezcal's smokiness. Plus, you're getting these extra flavors for the same price tag as the classic margarita.
In addition to passion fruit juice, the margarita is made with a blend of Dos Hombres mezcal and Teremana blanco tequila, plus triple sec, and lime juice. As long as your bartender is in a good mood, it should be garnished with a lime wedge and a cherry. While it isn't the flavor of your typical margarita, trust me when I say it's one you'll want to order twice.
The Strawberry Daq-a-Rita
Finally, what margarita round-up would be complete without a frozen cocktail? When you want to picture yourself on a tropical island, but all you have time for is a stop at your local Applebee's, get the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita. This one costs $10, but it's worth the extra dollar because it comes in a 32-ounce bucket, so you could say you're getting the best bang for your buck on the menu. Keep in mind that this has two types of alcohol, tequila and rum, because it's a blend of a Patrón silver margarita and a Bacardi Superior Rum strawberry daiquiri, so it's one you might want to share with a friend.
The drink embodies everything you feel when you're on a beach. It has just enough strawberry syrup, so it's sweet but not overpowering, and the bucket is loaded with ice, which means it melts and waters down the beverage while you drink it (I prefer this because it ensures the alcohol flavor isn't too strong). If you like each drink individually but not together, you can also order a classic, standard-sized strawberry daiquiri or strawberry margarita.