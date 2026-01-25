7 Sweet Tea Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

My mom bought an iced tea brewer when I was a teenager and toyed around with the ratios and processes until she got her sweet tea exactly the way she wanted it. On the weekends, I'd sit on the computer chatting with my friends, going back to the pitcher for glass after glass of sweet tea until it was gone ... maybe that's why she stopped making it. Simple though it may be, not everyone has the time or the patience to make their own sweet tea at home (I certainly don't most days). But not all store-bought brands (or fast food sweet teas) can live up to the homemade version.

Sweet tea should be, of course, very sweet — somewhere in the same ballpark as soda and juice. Yes, that sweet. The reason is that Southern sweet tea is steeped to death: most recipes call for steeping 15 minutes or more in freshly boiled water, while some even recommend reboiling the tea bags until the water is clear.

This process extracts a ton of tannins, which give things like cabernet sauvignon and black coffee their bitterness. The sugar (and occasionally lemon) in sweet tea is meant to balance that bitterness, but not bury it completely. A hint of bitterness must still be there. Sweet tea without it lacks complexity. If it doesn't make me smack my lips a little bit, I don't want it.