Putting The Lipton Tea Worm Rumor To Rest Once And For All
What is it about a weird, viral food rumor that heats up faster than a boiling kettle? Have you ever been enjoying a cup of tea only for your friend to exclaim, "There might be worms in that!"? If so, keep reading. Because yes, worms in tea sounds far from appealing. But hold the collective gasp and the hasty Google search because we're about to the spoil the fun. The truth is: There are no worms in your Lipton tea.
This myth first gained traction when someone uploaded a YouTube video in 2016 that depicted a woman cutting open tea bags to show small, short pieces that she claimed were "living worms," and as we all know, nothing spreads faster than an out-of-context clip. But it's no surprise to learn that Lipton — and every other major tea brand — uses plant material, not insects, to make your favorite tea. But if your friend still insists they saw the worms in a video (or even via their own tea-bag detective work), remind them iced tea dates back to 1904 and generations of tea drinkers have survived just fine. There's actually a perfectly plausible explanation for what was found inside the tea bags.
Why people fell for it
People love a good conspiracy theory, and a video allegedly showing worms inside a Lipton tea bag hits the spot between gross and believable. However, Lipton has gone on record to confirm that those supposed creatures are actually bits of lemon, not bits of worm. The company even shared a video demonstration on Facebook showing how the worm-like shapes dissolved once hot water was added — proof enough if you ask us.
The tiny curls that were mistaken for worms are actually dehydrated citrus pieces used to flavor certain blends, such as Lipton's lemon green tea — they're harmless and edible. But we get it, it's a sensational rumor. So if the idea of those mystery particles makes you pause, switch to brewing loose-leaf tea instead of tea bags. Or, let someone else do the brewing altogether and check out some bottled and canned iced tea brands. Because however you drink your tea, the strangest thing about Lipton's tea is the rumor itself.