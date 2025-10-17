Putting The Lipton Tea Worm Rumor To Rest Once And For All

What is it about a weird, viral food rumor that heats up faster than a boiling kettle? Have you ever been enjoying a cup of tea only for your friend to exclaim, "There might be worms in that!"? If so, keep reading. Because yes, worms in tea sounds far from appealing. But hold the collective gasp and the hasty Google search because we're about to the spoil the fun. The truth is: There are no worms in your Lipton tea.

This myth first gained traction when someone uploaded a YouTube video in 2016 that depicted a woman cutting open tea bags to show small, short pieces that she claimed were "living worms," and as we all know, nothing spreads faster than an out-of-context clip. But it's no surprise to learn that Lipton — and every other major tea brand — uses plant material, not insects, to make your favorite tea. But if your friend still insists they saw the worms in a video (or even via their own tea-bag detective work), remind them iced tea dates back to 1904 and generations of tea drinkers have survived just fine. There's actually a perfectly plausible explanation for what was found inside the tea bags.