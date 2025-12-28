7 Fast Food Chains With Sweet Tea On The Menu
Tea is a universally loved beverage. Whether it's green, herbal, or black, this drink can be found all over the world, across many cultures and establishments. Sweet tea, on the other hand, is a different matter. While it is enjoyed nationally, it is usually relegated to the Southernmost part of the United States – served with a slice or two of lemon. Sweet tea has long held the title as the unofficial official drink of the South, though the history of this drink is a long and winding one (with true origins in Asia). Due to its popularity, it has since landed on menus across America, and is particularly popular across myriad fast food chains nationwide.
For sweet tea aficionados out there, you'll certainly have your preferences as to what versions of this beverage are the best (and where to get them). But over the years, with shifting food markets and a constant desire to expand menu classics, there are more options now than ever. When it comes to tea-based drink offerings, you'll come across some interesting flavors and fruit blends. For those who have only ever tried the classic version, you may want to incorporate cranberry juice for better sweet tea. And this isn't something you that you have to exclusively make yourself! Many fast food restaurants that run specialty fruit blend teas like watermelon, peach, and raspberry. You can even get teas by the gallon to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
McDonald's
McDonald's has established itself as one of the biggest sweet tea providers, to the point that you may want to know how to make copycat McDonald's sweet tea yourself to avoid hitting the drive-thru every single day. The chain uses a blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea. Considered one of the sweetest teas you can get, McDonald's boasts an especially sugary version of this beverage (a medium contains 47 grams of sugar).
Burger King
Burger King's sweet tea is brewed fresh every day. In 2012, the fast food chain partnered with Gold Peak Tea, making it the establishment's official tea provider. Since, it has renewed its ongoing relationship with the Coca-Cola Company (owner of Gold Peak) as the provider of Burger King beverages. Despite the fact that you can get your tea fix here, it may be worth the skip. Customers have noted that it can smell off, tastes overly sweet, and is not flavorful enough.
Sonic
In addition to Sonic's iconic drive-thru layout and dining style, this fan favorite is also known for its unbeatable drink offerings. At Sonic, you'll also find green tea and various flavor mix-ins that were integrated into the drink menu in 2013. In 2016, it also added a frozen variation of this Southern favorite. Though you won't find it amongst the store's official offerings, some note that you can order it via the secret menu.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and the iconic Chick-fil-A Sauce. And among its many offerings, it also boasts sweet tea, as well as its own version of an Arnold Palmer (sweet tea and lemonade) called a Sunjoy. In 2010, in an unexpected piece of Chick-fil-A history, restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma actually came together to create a 9-foot sweet tea cup that broke the world record for "largest sweet tea."
Zaxby's
Zaxby's, known for its many chicken-based products, also supplies sweet tea by the gallon. Most Zaxby's restaurants can be found in the Southeast; but for those who happen to be fans of the chain but are nowhere near any of its locations, you're in luck — the company is set to open another 50 locations, which include further establishments along the West Coast and Midwest.
Bojangles
As Bojangles gained popularity, it became famous for its sweet tea, chicken, and buttermilk biscuits. In May 2025, the chain offered a limited edition sweet tea, giving guests the chance to try a watermelon version. Bojangles' tea has been made consistently for decades, using a unique blend and steeped for 12 minutes before cane sugar is added. You can buy the tea by the cup, or up to a half gallon.
Raising Cane's
While Raising Cane's may be known for its chicken fingers and inimitable Cane's Sauce, it also has long offered sweet tea on the menu. Arguably some of the best across a wide range of fast food establishments, it's brewed fresh throughout the day. This restaurant also celebrates National Iced Tea Day, which falls on June 10. You can grab a jug of the liquid gold in person or online.