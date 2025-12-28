7 Fast Food Chains With Sweet Tea On The Menu

Tea is a universally loved beverage. Whether it's green, herbal, or black, this drink can be found all over the world, across many cultures and establishments. Sweet tea, on the other hand, is a different matter. While it is enjoyed nationally, it is usually relegated to the Southernmost part of the United States – served with a slice or two of lemon. Sweet tea has long held the title as the unofficial official drink of the South, though the history of this drink is a long and winding one (with true origins in Asia). Due to its popularity, it has since landed on menus across America, and is particularly popular across myriad fast food chains nationwide.

For sweet tea aficionados out there, you'll certainly have your preferences as to what versions of this beverage are the best (and where to get them). But over the years, with shifting food markets and a constant desire to expand menu classics, there are more options now than ever. When it comes to tea-based drink offerings, you'll come across some interesting flavors and fruit blends. For those who have only ever tried the classic version, you may want to incorporate cranberry juice for better sweet tea. And this isn't something you that you have to exclusively make yourself! Many fast food restaurants that run specialty fruit blend teas like watermelon, peach, and raspberry. You can even get teas by the gallon to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.