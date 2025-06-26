Arizona Iced Tea Isn't Actually From Arizona — Here's The State That's Really Responsible

Before Arizona Beverages was a multibillion dollar company and produced one of the biggest iced tea brands in the world, it was actually just an idea in the head of a man from New York City. In fact, co-founder Don Vultaggio had never even visited Arizona when he decided to name his company after the state in 1992.

"I always associated Arizona with a healthy, clean, and dry feel that was different from the Brooklyn feel," native New Yorker Vultaggio told CNN Business. While he initially saw some success in the malt liquor business, he ventured into tea when he noticed how well Snapple was performing. He originally thought to name his new company Santa Fe due to the style of his colorful home, but its unpleasant look on the can led him to instead call it Arizona. From there, the rest is history.