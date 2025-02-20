The Baking Soda Hack For The Clearest, Smoothest Iced Tea

A cold glass of iced tea is perfect on a warm day. Plus, unsweetened tea is made mostly of water, meaning it's an easy way to hydrate when you want something a little different; keep in mind that tea naturally contains about one-third of the caffeine dosage that's in coffee, though you can buy different kinds of caffeine-free teas. If you're serving a pitcher of iced tea and want to avoid that funky, cloudy look this drink gets when it's mixed, you can easily remedy this by adding a little baking soda to your recipe.

Baking soda has plenty of uses outside of just baking. It can neutralize many acids, such as tannins, which are an acidic compound found in many types of leaves, fruit, and bark, including tea leaves. The leaves are then sold for brewing as loose-leaf tea or in teabags after grinding. These tannins aren't cloudy on their own, but once they mix with caffeine in cold temperatures, the reaction results in a cloudy appearance. That's why hot tea doesn't get cloudy, but iced tea does. Thankfully, baking soda neutralizes those tannins, leaving your cold tea clear-looking and smooth-tasting. You only need a small amount for the best results.