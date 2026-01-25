Appetizers Running Low? Here's An Easy And Affordable Trick To Stretch Them Out
When it comes to hosting parties and low-key get-togethers, making sure you have enough food and drinks for your friends and family to enjoy takes a certain amount of guesswork. While you can certainly require everyone to RSVP before the main event, controlling how many appetizers your guests consume before dinner is often impossible. That being said, if you're looking for a simple way to ensure you have enough five-cheese spinach artichoke dip and cowboy caviar to last until dinnertime, consider pre-portioning these dips onto crackers or bread ahead of time.
Especially if you're plagued with the prospect of running out of appetizers, taking some extra prep time to make more individualized servings reduces the possibility of your guests taking more than their fair share of food. To effectively utilize this brilliant hack, use a variety of starchy accompaniments like crackers, crostini, pretzels, or soft, torn pieces of bread. Then, a few hours before your guests are set to arrive, spread an even amount of each dip onto these filling, carb-heavy snacks.
The workable idea here is that, upon consuming one or two of these hearty, pre-made hors d'oeuvres, your guests may be more willing to slow down and wait for the main meal. Better yet, there are a few creative ways to prepare these alternative appetizers to make them even more appealing and delicious than large shareable bowls of your favorite dips and spreads.
Efficient ways to serve party dips at your next get-together
Even though bread and crackers are neutral, money-saving foods that make dips more filling, there are endless ways to transform these ingredients into ultra-delicious appetizers. For instance, add more color and flavor to each assembled hors d'oeuvre with extras like chopped green onions, toasted sesame seeds, or hot sauce. If you're using sliced baguette, toast the bread ahead of time.
Add warmer spreads like hot onion dip made with chopped onions, mayonnaise, and parmesan cheese or cheesy buffalo chicken dip to individual pieces of crostini along with an extra bit of cheese sprinkled on top. Then, simply heat these savory toasts in the oven before serving. You can also try something a little different by making an all-in-one appetizer that includes both a delicious dip and bread all in the same serving dish.
Simply prepare your favorite oven-baked dip and before baking, add a ring of canned biscuits around the outer edge of your skillet or baking pan. Adding a pre-portioned amount of bread not only shows your guests how much food is available but also cuts down on the amount of prep work you need to do ahead of time. Fortunately, serving strategic or minimal amounts of food before mealtime is the appetizer tip you need to get guests to the dinner table faster. Your guests arrive excited and ready to eat, making the main course the highlight of the evening.