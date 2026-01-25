Appetizers Running Low? Here's An Easy And Affordable Trick To Stretch Them Out

When it comes to hosting parties and low-key get-togethers, making sure you have enough food and drinks for your friends and family to enjoy takes a certain amount of guesswork. While you can certainly require everyone to RSVP before the main event, controlling how many appetizers your guests consume before dinner is often impossible. That being said, if you're looking for a simple way to ensure you have enough five-cheese spinach artichoke dip and cowboy caviar to last until dinnertime, consider pre-portioning these dips onto crackers or bread ahead of time.

Especially if you're plagued with the prospect of running out of appetizers, taking some extra prep time to make more individualized servings reduces the possibility of your guests taking more than their fair share of food. To effectively utilize this brilliant hack, use a variety of starchy accompaniments like crackers, crostini, pretzels, or soft, torn pieces of bread. Then, a few hours before your guests are set to arrive, spread an even amount of each dip onto these filling, carb-heavy snacks.

The workable idea here is that, upon consuming one or two of these hearty, pre-made hors d'oeuvres, your guests may be more willing to slow down and wait for the main meal. Better yet, there are a few creative ways to prepare these alternative appetizers to make them even more appealing and delicious than large shareable bowls of your favorite dips and spreads.