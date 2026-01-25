10 Wacky Vintage Snacks That We Never Want To See Again

Kudos Bars were like tiny wrapped-up pieces of pure gold to me when I was a kid. They called to me like a siren. They made my mom think she was giving me a type of granola bar inside of my school lunch when, really, it was a candy bar in disguise. I ate it and thought to myself, "I am being very healthy right now." This was not true. And while Kudos Bars certainly did taste good, they were also lying straight to our faces — and lying is not cool.

It's true, if you're going to eat a Kudos Bar, you might as well have just eaten a regular candy bar — one of them had M&M's all over it, for goodness sake! And while there's nothing wrong with that (obviously), it's just such a silly thing to market a product as something it is clearly not. All of us just went along with it, I think, because we wanted to believe it. We all chose, willingly, to believe that this little rectangle made up of almost pure candy was a granola bar from the grocery store. I do not ever want to see Kudos Bars on the shelves again unless they decide to come clean and be honest with us (or reinvent the nostalgic snack into something else entirely). Just say it's a candy bar, guys. We're still going to buy it.