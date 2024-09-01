13 Grocery Store Granola Brands, Ranked

In a world of sugar-loaded breakfasts and snacks, the importance of a yummy yet healthy way to fuel your day is underscored. For those looking for a convenient option that can be eaten alone or incorporated into other recipes, granola is an option to consider. The nutritional value of granola can be pretty hit or miss, as it usually consists of both whole grains and sweeteners. Some brands' options can put on a facade of being good for you when in reality they're pumped with harmful ingredients, whereas others offer a wholesome experience. Both types of granola adorn the shelves of supermarkets, making it important to discern what grocery store brands are actually worth buying.

Don't let that scare you, though. If celebrity chef Ina Garten prefers store-bought granola to making it herself, that means there are some worthy options out there. You just have to know what to look for. Good-for-you granola won't have an astoundingly large amount of calories, added sugar, or saturated fat. It'll have balanced levels of those, plus protein where possible. And of course, it should taste good, too. Based on these factors, we've compiled a list of some of the most commonly seen granola brands in stores and ranked them from worst to best. Prices may vary based on location.