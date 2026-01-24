5 Chain Restaurant Chicken And Waffles, Ranked

If I get to choose my last meal, it's going to be chicken and waffles. It may be one American dish that seems bizarre to everyone else, but the combination of hot, salty chicken, crunchy breading, and pillowy bread with a sweet-and-spicy sauce is my definition of heaven. The first time I ever had it was on a vacation to Tennessee, and when I returned home, I found myself craving it again and again. I tried it at half a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Colorado, and just about everywhere in between, but gave up my search when I realized nothing would ever compare to getting it at its source in the southern states.

That was, until I sampled the fried chicken at eight restaurants, followed shortly after by the waffles at five breakfast chains. Though I managed to ignore the call of the specialty waffles on the menu that day, the experience reawakened my desperation to find chicken and waffles that could hold me over until my next trip to the Lowcountry. Though several chain restaurants offer a waffle-and-fried-chicken item on their menus, few serve it as a truly cohesive dish. But one made me feel like I was trying it for the first time all over again.