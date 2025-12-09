This Side Dish Is Non-Negotiable For Perfect Chicken And Waffles

Among the many ingredients that give waffles a savory twist, fried chicken is a flavorful, protein-packed option. Not many meals can effectively surpass the combined flavor and texture of classic fried chicken, buttery waffles, and golden maple syrup. Still, pairing this sweet and savory meal with the right side dish makes all the difference. To perfectly complement all the flavors of fried chicken and waffles, serve your next plate with a side of apple cider coleslaw.

While you may be used to consuming chicken and waffles with a more traditional coleslaw made with only cabbage and carrots, apple cider coleslaw has a lighter, more refreshing bite thanks to the inclusion of chopped or shredded apples and apple cider vinegar. Made from fermented apples, apple cider vinegar has a tart, sweet, semi-mild taste that perfectly complements the sweetness of waffles and maple syrup.

Furthermore, apple coleslaw serves as a great way to balance the richness of salty, oil-fried chicken. To make a simple batch of apple cider coleslaw, first prepare your dressing which, besides apple cider vinegar, should contain all the usual suspects like mayonnaise, sugar, and dried spices. Feel free to use more or less sugar and salt for a sweeter or more savory flavor. Then, simply add your dressing to a mixed bowl of shredded cabbage, carrots, and diced apples. Fortunately, you can adjust the ingredients in this recipe to better fit your taste buds and to further enhance the complex taste of homemade chicken and waffles.