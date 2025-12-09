This Side Dish Is Non-Negotiable For Perfect Chicken And Waffles
Among the many ingredients that give waffles a savory twist, fried chicken is a flavorful, protein-packed option. Not many meals can effectively surpass the combined flavor and texture of classic fried chicken, buttery waffles, and golden maple syrup. Still, pairing this sweet and savory meal with the right side dish makes all the difference. To perfectly complement all the flavors of fried chicken and waffles, serve your next plate with a side of apple cider coleslaw.
While you may be used to consuming chicken and waffles with a more traditional coleslaw made with only cabbage and carrots, apple cider coleslaw has a lighter, more refreshing bite thanks to the inclusion of chopped or shredded apples and apple cider vinegar. Made from fermented apples, apple cider vinegar has a tart, sweet, semi-mild taste that perfectly complements the sweetness of waffles and maple syrup.
Furthermore, apple coleslaw serves as a great way to balance the richness of salty, oil-fried chicken. To make a simple batch of apple cider coleslaw, first prepare your dressing which, besides apple cider vinegar, should contain all the usual suspects like mayonnaise, sugar, and dried spices. Feel free to use more or less sugar and salt for a sweeter or more savory flavor. Then, simply add your dressing to a mixed bowl of shredded cabbage, carrots, and diced apples. Fortunately, you can adjust the ingredients in this recipe to better fit your taste buds and to further enhance the complex taste of homemade chicken and waffles.
Creative ingredients worth adding to your next batch of apple cider coleslaw
If you usually prefer your coleslaw to have more of a bite, start by using an apple variety that isn't too sweet such as Granny Smith, McIntosh, or Pink Lady. From here, feel free to incorporate chopped green onions or a small amount of thinly sliced red onion for added zing. Then, when it comes to the dressing, use a bit more vinegar and decrease the amount of mayonnaise.
On the other hand, for a sweeter-tasting slaw, apart from using a sweeter apple in the base of your salad such as Gala or Fuji, include some dried fruit and nuts. Sure enough, among the many easy ways to elevate your coleslaw recipe, incorporating nuts adds more crunch, not to mention a more earthy, toasted flavor to your salad. When it comes to including dried fruit, feel free to use dried cranberries or golden raisins. For an even sweeter taste, add more sugar to your dressing.
When it comes to serving apple cider coleslaw with your next plate of chicken and waffles, depending on the additional sweetness of your salad, you may only need a light drizzle of maple syrup to bring everything together. Serve this sweet and refreshing salad as a veritable side or feel free to stack a decent helping between your chicken and waffles. This way, you can experience both savory flavors and a crunchy, sweet brightness in each and every mouthful.