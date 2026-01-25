Is There Even A Difference Between Tomato Soup And Tomato Bisque?

Soup is serious business. Mistaking a New England clam chowder for a Manhattan style can cause a real kerfuffle if you're not careful. For this reason, it is essential that we keep our soups in order. For example, a chowder must never be mistaken for a bisque. With this in mind, let us turn to the curious case of tomato soup and bisque. While many use the terms tomato soup and tomato bisque interchangeably, are these soups one and the same, or is there some vital distinction between the two? Here's the scoop.

While there is no black-and-white division between tomato bisques and tomato soups, tomato bisques tend to be thicker, richer, and have a cream base. In contrast, tomato soups have a thinner texture and may have a broth base, rather than cream. This doesn't mean that tomato soup can't be creamy. In fact, there are many tomato soup recipes with cream bases. However, the general rule of thumb is that bisques have to be creamy, while soups can be either thin and broth-based, or thick and dairy-based. Technically speaking, though, a bisque should include a seafood stock at its base, so most tomato bisques aren't real bisques.