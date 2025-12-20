The Can't-Skip Step For The Hands-Down Best Tomato Soup
When it's chilly outside, nothing beats a classic tomato soup paired with grilled cheese to warm the soul. Its satisfying balance of sweet and tangy flavors makes it a staple in many home kitchens. A delicious tomato soup can be made with as few as three simple ingredients for a flavorful result. However, if you want to elevate your recipe, roast the tomatoes before blending them with the other spices and seasonings, just like we do in our creamy roasted tomato soup. Roasting the tomatoes with other ingredients gives them time to meld their flavors, making every spoonful of soup extra special. For tomatoes soft enough to cut with a spoon, pan- or oven-roasting is the best approach.
Pan-roasting requires cooking the tomatoes and any other vegetables in a pan over the stovetop, spread out in a single layer so that they are all evenly roasted and yield a deeper, more caramelized flavor. Oven-roasting, as the name suggests, calls for roasting the tomatoes at a high temperature in the oven to achieve the desired concentrated richness. Both techniques are popular when roasting vegetables for a soup or sauce, but if you're seeking a literal one-pot meal, pan-roasting would be the way to go. One of the many benefits of a basic tomato soup is that it offers a fantastic canvas for creativity, and there is no shortage of ways to enhance its flavor and texture.
Flavorful additions for roasted tomato soup
You may notice that when you roast the vegetables, they taste sweeter. This is largely due to the breakdown and caramelization of natural sugars as water evaporates at high temperatures. By roasting the tomatoes, you've already boosted the flavor of your tomato soup, but that doesn't mean your recipe can't use some reinforcements.
Sneak in some vegetables and make for a more robust, nutritious meal. Fancy a smoky, peppery kick? Roast some bell peppers along with the tomatoes for a rich soup with a delicate spice and touch of sweetness. Infuse a touch of autumn by blending in roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin, and butternut squash, or celebrate summer with luscious roasted corn and lime juice.
In addition to incorporating more vegetables into the soup, you can explore other ways to bulk up your recipes. For something heartier and more satisfying, stir in your favorite type of lentils for some plant-powered protein. Similarly, cannellini beans can also help thicken the soup while boosting its protein content. Ingredients like nutritional yeast can also help thicken your soup while imparting a cheesy, umami flavor. This is barely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the possibilities that your roasted tomato soup offers, so let your palate guide you through a world of comforting roasted tomato soups.