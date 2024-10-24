The Pantry Staple That Will Thicken Seafood Bisque In A Pinch

Using the traditional French recipe, making a seafood bisque is a day-long affair, considering that grinding the boiling shells of crustaceans, such as lobster and crab, is the most time-consuming part. Unless you're training to be a professional chef, there's a simpler way to thicken your homemade bisque using rice, a kitchen staple you most likely already have on hand.

While there is a difference between chowder and bisque, the process of making bisques has evolved, and the term is now used to describe any smooth, creamy-style soup that has been pureed. If you happen to be in South Louisiana, their seafood bisques are frequently thickened using a roux made with flour and butter. Also, bisques are no longer limited to shellfish, as evidenced by thousands of recipes, such as a vegan Panang Curry Tomato Bisque or meaty, poultry-based chicken bisque. Regardless of the flavors, using rice as a thickening agent is easy, relatively flavorless, and gluten free.