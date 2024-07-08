The Difference Between Bisque And Chowder

Soup simply does not get enough credit for its versatility and variety. Sure, the word conjures up sick days spent in bed with crackers and ginger ale, or else it signals the changing of the seasons, a clear sign that winter is coming. But we think that soup deserves better. It deserves to be recognized in all of its varied forms, without one type being mistaken for the other. Two particularly misunderstood (and mistaken) kinds of soup are chowder and bisque, and it's easy to see why. Both soup varieties typically have a seafood base and a creamy consistency (Manhattan style clam chowder is excused from this definition and any further discussion of chowders). However, if you look beyond the creamy surface, you will see they are actually different dishes.

Advertisement

For starters, bisques are almost always smooth and uniform in texture, with any mix-ins being blended together or strained out. Some bisques are topped with other ingredients, such as lobster meat, but these additions go on top, after the soup is prepared. Chowder, on the other hand, is distinctly chunky. Often featuring ingredients such as potatoes and corn, having a mixture of textures and tastes is one of the defining characteristics of this soup, setting it apart from the smooth-as-silk bisque. But beyond this, these two soups also have varying origins and preparations that are important to keep in mind.