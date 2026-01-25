Sweet Potatoes Are Your Secret For Crispy, Meatless Bacon

Sweet potatoes are a versatile root vegetable that make an excellent addition to everything from soups, stews, pies, and curries to all sorts of savory and sweet dishes in between. Adding to the countless ways to cook and serve sweet potatoes is one handy hack that can also help you minimize food waste. If you're tossing sweet potato peels, don't. Instead, consider transforming them into a crispy, meat-free bacon substitute. Unlike animal-derived bacon, which is a type of processed meat that is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization, sweet potato peels have health-supporting benefits thanks to their high fiber content.

All you need to do is cut your sweet potato into rounds that are roughly the thickness of a bacon strip. You'll want to roast these rounds in the oven first so that the flesh gets tender and easily separates from the skin. Afterward, you'll be able to slice into one side of the sweet potato round and gently peel off the skin in one long bacon-like strip, saving the flesh for another recipe. This skin is what will transform into "bacon" once its coated in some marinade and baked again till crispy.

For the marinade, consider drawing inspiration from Tabitha Brown's crisp vegan carrot bacon recipe, which uses seasonings like liquid smoke, garlic and onion powder, and smoked paprika. When making sweet potato "bacon," the magic lies in the seasonings in order to recreate the sweet and smoky flavors of conventional bacon. Ingredients like soy sauce add a signature umami flavor, smoked paprika or liquid smoke imparts a nice smokiness, and items like maple syrup bring a subtle sweetness. When combined, you can evoke the familiar aromas and flavors of bacon, just meat-free.