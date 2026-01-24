Why Crumbled Meatloaf Might Be The Smartest Leftovers Trick You're Not Using

Meatloaf is a quick and easy way to get a protein-heavy meal on the table, but let's face it — it can be a bit tricky to get the family excited about it sometimes. And leftover meatloaf? Forget it! But with the price of groceries today, tossing those leftovers just doesn't make sense. Instead, make your leftover meatloaf exciting by crumbling it up and repurposing it into new meals. The meat is already seasoned and cooked — and moist and tender as long as you choose the right blend of ground beef — so it makes meal prep easy and quick and adds great flavor to any dish.

Turning leftovers into something equally delicious is a long-used habit in the culinary world — chop suey and the iconic Cobb salad are two such examples. With meatloaf, a common leftover option is a meatloaf sandwich (which is actually pretty good, especially if you use a waffle maker), but crumbling the leftovers lets you think outside the box. Use it to bulk up a pasta sauce, build a hearty soup, or even add it to a casserole. It can be a savior for any meal (except for dessert, unless you fancy a bit of meat in your sweets). Mixed with potatoes, onions, peppers, and seasoning, it makes a great breakfast skillet hash, and mixed with spices and topped with pico de gallo, you've got delicious lunchtime tacos. You can even create a Greek-inspired dinner entree by mixing the crumbled meat with oregano, cilantro, onions, and garlic to make stuffed tomatoes or peppers. This method not only uses up your leftovers and saves time, but it also gives whatever new dish you are creating all the juicy, flavorful personality of your meatloaf.