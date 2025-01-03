The Step You Should Never Skip When Freezing Leftovers

Leftovers are a part of life, whether you go out to eat or make a meal at home. Fortunately, they ensure you have something tasty to eat later in the week, and there are many ways to repurpose them. For example, you can use leftover hot dogs to make a savory breakfast sandwich, or turn your leftover mashed potatoes into loaded mashed potato balls that are a perfect side dish or party snack. However, before you can reuse your leftovers, you have to make sure you store them correctly in the meantime. One of the best ways to store leftovers for a long time is by freezing them, but you can't just toss them in the freezer and call it a day.

When freezing leftovers, the one step many people skip is not cooling them down thoroughly before putting them away. When food isn't cooled entirely and placed in the freezer, its heat can cause other frozen items to begin thawing. This can be dangerous if the temperature rises to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or above, the danger zone for food. At this temperature, bacteria can begin multiplying more readily, potentially making the food unsafe to eat. Because of this, it is essential to ensure all leftovers are cooled before placing them in your freezer.

That said, don't just let your leftovers sit out on the counter until they cool because food shouldn't be allowed to stay at room temperature for more than two hours to mitigate bacteria growth. Instead, leftovers can be put in the refrigerator to cool before going into the freezer. For large portions of hot food, divide it into smaller portions before putting it in the fridge to speed up the cooling time.