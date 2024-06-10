Why You Need A Waffle Maker For Top Tier Meatloaf Sandwiches

If you have leftover meatloaf, you don't need to settle for a basic reheat. Instead, use this trick from Lifehacker to create a meatloaf sandwich to remember. A waffle maker has plenty of unexpected uses; you can use this handy appliance to reheat and grill everything from pizza to grilled cheese. It is also the perfect tool to reheat meatloaf for sandwiches, adding crispiness at each of the points where the meatloaf comes into contact with the appliance. You can use a full-size waffle maker or a mini one for meatloaf sliders.

A simple basic meatloaf works for this recipe, but you can also jazz things up with special tricks; for example, cheese makes a tasty addition to a meatloaf sandwich. You can place it on the bread or over the reheated meatloaf slice if you don't already have shredded cheese mixed into the loaf itself. If reheating a stuffed meatloaf slice in the waffle maker, be extra careful to place and remove it carefully to avoid a mess.