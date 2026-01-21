9 Store-Bought Crunchy Taco Shells, Ranked
Taco night is a simple, low-fuss dinner that brings people together and puts smiles on their faces — but the difference between "just tacos" and great tacos often comes down to the details. To help take the guesswork out of your next taco spread, I tested and ranked nine popular brands of store-bought yellow corn taco shells, sorting them from "meh" to "must-buy again." The results may surprise you!
And, of course, no taco night is complete without a variety of options. We've already broken down the best tortillas for soft tacos, so you know exactly what to grab if crunchy shells aren't your thing. Pair that with a standout store-bought taco seasoning that delivers real flavor without overpowering your fillings, and finish things off with one of the best store-bought salsas. Together, these rankings form an all-in-one guide to a better taco night — whether you're feeding a crowd or just upgrading a weeknight dinner. Keep reading to see which corn taco shells were seriously satisfying, which ones were a flop, and which earned a permanent spot on the grocery list.
9. Casa Mamita
Aldi carries both name-brand and store-brand products, and many of the store-brand options are great choices if you're looking for more affordable grocery options. At $1.65 per box, Aldi's Casa Mamita hard taco shells are one of the least expensive options in this lineup; unfortunately, they taste and feel like it, too. Right out of the box, one shell was already cracked, which isn't surprising since they're practically paper-thin. One light pinch of the shells showed they didn't have a lot of give, and they broke easily with just a small amount of pressure. They didn't hold up well when fully stuffed, and at barely one finger-width across, they're harder to fill and eat.
Flavor-wise, I just wasn't impressed. The shells had an odd aftertaste, and I had no interest in finishing my taco. Plus, Casa Mamita shells left more grease behind on the pan than any other brand we tested, which was an unexpected result given how thin they are. These shells will do in an absolute pinch, but their fragile structure, narrow shape, greasy bake, and off-putting aftertaste make them difficult to recommend, even at a budget-friendly cost.
8. Great Value
After testing Walmart's Great Value canned pumpkin alongside other brands a few months ago, I've learned that just because something is a great value, it doesn't mean it'll taste great. These taco shells may be only $1.50 per package — the cheapest out of every brand I tested — but they left a lot to be desired. For starters, like some of the other brands, the insides of these shells were just barely a finger in width, which doesn't leave a lot of room to stuff them. They were also very thin and broke once filling was added.
When it comes to taste and texture, I couldn't get past the first bite. While I did appreciate that these shells were salted (albeit lightly), unlike some other brands, that still wasn't enough to give them a boost in the ranking. They were extra gritty, yet somehow also melted into mush in my mouth, making them feel mealy. The mushy consistency, paired with the gritty corn flavor, reminded me of canned creamed corn, which felt a little strange. They also felt a little greasy to touch and left some grease on the pan after baking.
7. Taco Bell
At $2.68 per pack, Taco Bell's yellow corn taco shells sit closer to the middle of the price range, and the experience lines up with that. In my opinion, they're exactly what you'd expect — and that's not necessarily a bad thing. If you've ever had a crunchy taco from the restaurant, the store-bought version was essentially the same. They aren't salted, but they still taste unmistakably like Taco Bell, which you'll either love if you're a fan ... or won't if you're not. The interior width is about one finger across, so they're average in that aspect as well.
When it comes to the texture, there's room for improvement. The shells start out crisp, but once loaded, they're pretty fragile and likely to crack if you're generous with fillings. One pleasant surprise, though: After baking, these shells didn't leave any grease on the pan, which can't be said about some of the other brands.
Overall, Taco Bell's taco shells are fine. They're not bad, but I wouldn't consider them great either. For less than $3, they do the job — but in the overall lineup, they land solidly in the middle.
6. 365 Whole Foods Market
At $3.29 per pack, the 365 Whole Foods taco shells are one of the pricier choices in this lineup. These shells immediately stood out for their size and structure. I loved that the interior width measured about one and a half fingers across, giving you plenty of room for fillings without feeling cramped. They also had a good thickness, felt sturdy in my hand, and didn't leave any grease behind on the pan after baking. The crunch is airy and light rather than dense, which was also nice.
But as great as the texture was, flavor is where these shells fell a bit short. I appreciated the flaky salt, but straight out of the box, you can tell they're a bit more well-done than the other brands, and once baked, that toastiness tips into a slightly charred flavor. For some, that deeper charred corn taste might be appealing, but it wasn't my favorite, and it overpowered the fillings more than I'd like.
Overall, Whole Foods' taco shells check a lot of boxes when it comes to size, structure, and crunch, but the intense flavor keeps them from ranking higher on my list. I'd have to say, they're well-made and filling-friendly, but not quite a standout on taste alone. Would I buy them again? Probably not, but that doesn't mean they're not worth trying at least once.
5. Kroger
After closing down multiple locations across the U.S., Kroger may be struggling a bit at the moment, but the chain's store-brand taco shells were still a hit. For $1.69 per pack, these taco shells from Kroger turned out to be the strongest budget option in the lineup — and one I'd actually buy again. They made a good first impression right away, with a pleasant, fresh corn aroma that stood out as soon as the box was opened. In terms of size, these shells were just over one finger wide, offering slightly more room for fillings than many other options. They're lightly salted, which helps bring out the corn flavor.
Texture-wise, the shells are visibly gritty, though not in a mealy or unpleasant way like some of the cheaper competitors. Based on the taste and look of the taco, I wondered if they might include some white corn in the mix, though the packaging doesn't indicate that. There were a few small cracks visible in some shells straight out of the box, and while they feel firm, they're also fairly thin. That thinness became an issue once I started eating — the shells broke on the first bite and didn't hold up particularly well when fully loaded. Baking left some grease behind on the pan, but the tacos themselves didn't taste or feel greasy.
Despite those drawbacks, flavor carried these shells. They tasted fresh, light, and more corn-forward than expected at this price point. For under $2, Kroger's taco shells offer the best balance of flavor and value among the budget brands I tested.
4. Sprouts
At $3.29 per box, Sprouts' taco shells land in the same price range as other natural-grocery options (exactly the same as Whole Foods, actually), and overall, I thought they were pretty solid. These shells were just over one finger wide, giving enough room for fillings. They're light in weight with a slight bend rather than a rigid snap, which helped them hold up reasonably well once filled. While they did crack when fully loaded, they still performed better than several other brands I tested.
Baking left only minimal grease on the pan, which kept the tacos themselves feeling light and not overly oily. Seasoning-wise, these hit a nice middle ground. They aren't heavily salted, but they do have enough flavor to complement the fillings without overpowering them. I have no complaints when it comes to flavor, as these were fresh and pretty satisfying, with a lighter corn taste that worked well alongside the toppings.
The main drawback in this case was thickness. When eating, the shell felt a bit thin compared to the amount of filling, and I found myself wanting a better shell-to-filling ratio in each bite. Still, for shoppers who prefer a lighter, fresher-tasting taco shell, Sprouts offers a dependable option — well-made, tasty, and comfortably mid-to-upper tier in this lineup.
3. Old El Paso
Labeled "new and improved taste," Old El Paso's yellow corn taco shells come with some built-in nostalgia — this is the brand many of us likely grew up eating, myself included. At $2.59 per box, they sit comfortably in the middle of the price range, and overall, they feel familiar and enjoyable. Size-wise, these shells measure about one finger wide, but just barely, so there isn't much wiggle room when it comes to adding fillings. While the shells are crisp, they're still fairly fragile and broke on the first full bite during testing.
Flavor is where Old El Paso does better than some similarly priced competitors. Even without visible salt granules, the shells had a good flavor, with a mild canned-corn note that felt familiar rather than off-putting. It didn't veer into the gritty or mealy territory we encountered with lower-ranked brands, and it paired well with the taco fillings.
Once baked, there was only a minimal amount of grease on the pan, which I appreciated. The shells themselves also didn't feel heavy or oily. While the "new and improved taste" label didn't dramatically change the overall experience, from what I can remember, Old El Paso remains a dependable option in my book.
2. Siete
Coming in a very close second, Siete's avocado oil maíz corn taco shells were one of the strongest performers in the entire lineup. In fact, they were a serious contender for the top spot. But their higher price — $4.99 per box — ultimately pushed them just below the No. 1 pick.
These shells are salted and have thick, sturdy sides and a thinner base that somehow holds up better than expected. They're a little wider than one finger width and flexible rather than brittle, which makes them easy to fill and far less prone to cracking. Even when fully loaded, they maintained their shape and delivered a satisfying crunch without becoming mushy.
Flavor is where Siete really stands out. The use of avocado oil gives these shells a richer, more rounded taste that feels distinct from more traditional corn shells. It's different from our top-ranked brand but just as enjoyable. After baking, the pan had only a very slight amount of grease, which wasn't surprising given the avocado oil. But that minor residue didn't translate to a greasy eating experience at all, which I really appreciated. Overall, Siete's taco shells are sturdy, flavorful, and thoughtfully made. If price weren't a factor, they'd be a top-tier choice — but even at a premium, they're absolutely worth considering. I plan to buy them again and would recommend trying them at least once.
1. Ortega
The classic blue box of Ortega yellow corn taco shells is one I remember seeing often growing up, though it doesn't seem to show up on shelves as regularly as it once did, at least in my part of the country. That made this top ranking feel especially satisfying. My husband, on the other hand, was immediately excited to try them — despite never having had Ortega taco shells before. After sampling just a couple of brands, he confidently declared these his early favorite, and by the end of testing, it was clear that instinct was right.
These were the widest shells in the lineup by far, measuring a solid two fingers across. They almost eat like a sturdy stand-and-stuff shell, even though they're not marketed as one, which makes them incredibly easy to fill. The shells strike a great balance between flexibility and firmness, with just enough give to prevent cracking while still holding their shape.
They're lightly salted with a tasty, fresh corn flavor, and they stay hearty and crunchy even when fully loaded. Plus, after baking, they didn't leave any grease at all behind on the pan. Ortega's taco shells stand out at a very reasonable price. At just $2.49 per box, I feel like you can't ask for much more. They're an easy must-buy-again for taco night.
Methodology
To see how store-bought yellow corn taco shells actually perform on taco night, each brand was tested simultaneously using the same preparation method and evaluated across several key criteria. Each taco shell was judged on the following factors: taste (freshness), texture (crunch and bite), structure and durability, and price.
Every shell was tasted plain after baking to evaluate the flavor, seasoning, and any stale or off flavors. Shells were then tasted again with filling to see how well they complemented other ingredients. When it came to texture, I looked for a crisp, satisfying crunch that held up through the first few bites without completely shattering or becoming mushy. Shells were evaluated for cracks or breakage straight out of the box (and lost points if they were broken upon opening), then again once filled to see how well they held up under pressure.
Cost per box was weighed against performance to determine whether a shell was worth buying again. For consistency, all shells were baked according to package directions. Each shell was then filled with the same seasoned black bean–corn mixture to simulate a typical taco night and stress-test structure and texture. Final rankings balance flavor, crunch, durability, and value — because the best taco shell should make taco night better, not messier.