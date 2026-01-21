9 Store-Bought Crunchy Taco Shells, Ranked

After closing down multiple locations across the U.S., Kroger may be struggling a bit at the moment, but the chain's store-brand taco shells were still a hit. For $1.69 per pack, these taco shells from Kroger turned out to be the strongest budget option in the lineup — and one I'd actually buy again. They made a good first impression right away, with a pleasant, fresh corn aroma that stood out as soon as the box was opened. In terms of size, these shells were just over one finger wide, offering slightly more room for fillings than many other options. They're lightly salted, which helps bring out the corn flavor.

Texture-wise, the shells are visibly gritty, though not in a mealy or unpleasant way like some of the cheaper competitors. Based on the taste and look of the taco, I wondered if they might include some white corn in the mix, though the packaging doesn't indicate that. There were a few small cracks visible in some shells straight out of the box, and while they feel firm, they're also fairly thin. That thinness became an issue once I started eating — the shells broke on the first bite and didn't hold up particularly well when fully loaded. Baking left some grease behind on the pan, but the tacos themselves didn't taste or feel greasy.

Despite those drawbacks, flavor carried these shells. They tasted fresh, light, and more corn-forward than expected at this price point. For under $2, Kroger's taco shells offer the best balance of flavor and value among the budget brands I tested.