Why Is Kroger Suddenly Struggling? What To Expect

In August 2025, America's oldest grocery chain, Kroger, announced its plans to close about 60 underperforming stores across the United States by the end of 2026. The grocery chain's goal is to cut losses and boost profitability, but it's still a fairly small proportion of the company's locations. Kroger and other brands it owns, such as Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Dillons, QFC, and City Market, operate over 2,700 stores.

The full list of closures hasn't been made public, but some locations under the Kroger Co. banner have already been announced across the country. The Seattle, Washington, area has been hit hard with six closures (five Fred Meyer locations and one QFC). There are also smaller clusters of closures around Chicago, Illinois (four Mariano's stores), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (four Pick 'n' Save stores), and Washington, D.C. (four Harris Teeter stores).

It's not just stores that have been impacted. At the time of the announcement, Kroger also laid off around 1,000 corporate employees (that is, not in-store staff), although there are plans to hire more staff for in-store roles. One speculated reason for these cost-cutting efforts is Kroger's failed merger with Albertsons. The estimated $24.6 billion deal would've merged the two largest supermarkets in the country, and it was blocked by the Federal Trade Commission to maintain competition in the grocery industry. While Kroger reportedly held off on store closures during this time, recent events may be seen as a "catch-up" of sorts.