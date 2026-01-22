5 Unique Toppings That Make A Fried Fish Taco

When making fried fish tacos, there are a few fundamentals you need to consider, such as the type of fish you want to use (we recommend mild fish like cod, mahi-mahi, or tilapia) and whether to use corn or wheat tortillas. Then, of course, there are the toppings, which can really make or break your tacos. You could go with classics such as slaw, cilantro, jalapeños, and a creamy white sauce. But if you're looking to expand your horizons, there are plenty of other, more unique toppings that can elevate your delicious fish tacos.

You can push the envelope on your fish tacos by looking to other cuisines for inspiration, whether that be Thailand, with its rich and spicy satay sauce, Korean kimchi, or Middle Eastern hummus. Try a salad topping made with elote, sometimes referred to as Mexican street corn, which adds a bright, sweet, and summery touch. The trick to great fried fish taco toppings is to balance flavors (tangy, spicy) and textures (creamy, crunchy), and to ensure your toppings don't completely overwhelm the taste of the fried fish.