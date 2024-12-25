Corn Vs Flour Tortillas: What's Best For Fish Tacos?

At the end of the day, if you're the one making the tacos, then you get to choose the type of tortilla. "This question has somewhat of a controversy around it; it really depends on what you like," chef Kory Foltz says. "What I choose depends on the flavor, texture, and authenticity you're aiming for in your taco."

For an authentic, Baja-style fish taco, it's best to stick with corn. "Corn tortillas are the traditional choice for fish tacos ... They work great with fried fish and also work great for grilled or delicate fish as the flavors complement it without overwhelming," Feltz explains. Corn tortillas are also typically the go-to option for street tacos packed with other protein, like chicken adobado street tacos.

Some people consider flour tortillas to be a red flag, but depending on your fillings, sometimes they make sense for tacos. If you're loading your taco with more ingredients or plenty of sauces, for instance, the sturdiness of the flour tortilla can be helpful. "I like to use flour tortillas when I have heartier fillings or for larger tacos, or when I'm looking for something with a more neutral flavor," Feltz says. Ultimately, it's about using your best judgement to get the flavor you're looking for and making sure whatever tortilla you choose can stand up to the ingredients you're pairing with your fish.