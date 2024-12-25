Corn Vs Flour Tortillas: What's Best For Fish Tacos?
Fish tacos are an easy, delicious way to incorporate seafood into your diet. Beyond the fish, these tacos can be loaded with any toppings of your choice, including fresh salsa, veggies, or a flavorful crema, and they can be made with a variety of fish types, even fish sticks. When it comes to building the perfect fish taco, it all starts with the tortilla base. And while either a flour or corn tortilla will technically work, chef Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resorts, tells Chowhound exclusively that you'll want to opt for corn if you're looking for an authentic fish taco, but it ultimately comes down to personal preference.
Corn and flour tortillas are made exactly as they sound; the former with a type of corn flour known as masa harina and the latter with refined wheat flour. Corn tortillas have a delicate texture and slightly sweet flavor, and they're usually smaller than flour tortillas but sturdy enough to hold taco toppings. This makes them perfect for traditional Mexican tacos, while larger, hearty flour tortillas are more common in burritos and flautas.
Choose corn tortillas for your fish tacos
At the end of the day, if you're the one making the tacos, then you get to choose the type of tortilla. "This question has somewhat of a controversy around it; it really depends on what you like," chef Kory Foltz says. "What I choose depends on the flavor, texture, and authenticity you're aiming for in your taco."
For an authentic, Baja-style fish taco, it's best to stick with corn. "Corn tortillas are the traditional choice for fish tacos ... They work great with fried fish and also work great for grilled or delicate fish as the flavors complement it without overwhelming," Feltz explains. Corn tortillas are also typically the go-to option for street tacos packed with other protein, like chicken adobado street tacos.
Some people consider flour tortillas to be a red flag, but depending on your fillings, sometimes they make sense for tacos. If you're loading your taco with more ingredients or plenty of sauces, for instance, the sturdiness of the flour tortilla can be helpful. "I like to use flour tortillas when I have heartier fillings or for larger tacos, or when I'm looking for something with a more neutral flavor," Feltz says. Ultimately, it's about using your best judgement to get the flavor you're looking for and making sure whatever tortilla you choose can stand up to the ingredients you're pairing with your fish.