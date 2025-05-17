The Spicy, Creamy Sauce Everyone Needs To Elevate Bland Fish Tacos
No other meal screams "beach vacation" quite like fish tacos, which means they're the perfect food to eat when you need a little getaway from within your own home. But while fish tacos can be a culinary gateway to tropical paradise, they can also disappoint on the flavor front, especially if you're not using the best possible fish in your tacos. There are many different ways to approach this versatile dish, from making expertly-crafted tuna tacos to turning frozen fish sticks into battered fish tacos, but if you're going for classic fried, Baja-style white fish tacos, you absolutely need to top them off with a creamy sauce that has a kick.
Chef Nicolas Lopez, a chef with the José Andrés Group on behalf of Oyamel New York City, spoke with Chowhound about the best way to perk up bland fish tacos. According to Lopez, "A creamy and spicy sauce with a little bit of smokiness is a great balance and gives the punch needed for a mild flavored fish. The creaminess goes well with the crunch of a battered fried fish you often find in fish tacos," he says. The best sauces to provide that punch are a smoky chipotle mayo or a spicy variation on Mexican crema, a "versatile sour cream" that combines beautifully with bold ingredients like sriracha and lime juice to make the perfect fish taco white sauce. Alongside the creamy sauce, chef Lopez likes to add a classic pico de gallo salsa for a fresh, satisfying bite.
More tips for all kinds of flavorful fish tacos
While spicy, creamy white sauce may be the perfect topping for battered fish tacos, how do you find the right salsa for other types of fish tacos, which may also require an extra flavor injection to brighten them up? When it comes to grilled fish tacos, chef Nicolas Lopez says, "I like to use a salsa verde tatemada, which is charred green salsa that is made by blending burnt green tomato, chile poblano, garlic, green chiles, and lemon. This salsa has a bright, flavorful earthiness, with just the right amount of acidity and smokiness" to complement grilled fish.
Getting hungry just thinking about it? Before you run off to start assembling tacos immediately, chef Lopez has a few more tips to ensure your tacos are as flavorful as possible. "First," he advises, "the quality of the fish is super important." He prefers not to use fish with a low-quality reputation, like tilapia. But if you're using a nice, flaky, mild white fish, Lopez says, "you can amp up the natural flavor by seasoning the fish when it is still raw. Season simply with salt and pepper and let it sit for 30 minutes to an hour in advance so it's fully absorbed." For even more moist, tender fish, chef Lopez prefers to brine the fish overnight.