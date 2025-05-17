The Spicy, Creamy Sauce Everyone Needs To Elevate Bland Fish Tacos

No other meal screams "beach vacation" quite like fish tacos, which means they're the perfect food to eat when you need a little getaway from within your own home. But while fish tacos can be a culinary gateway to tropical paradise, they can also disappoint on the flavor front, especially if you're not using the best possible fish in your tacos. There are many different ways to approach this versatile dish, from making expertly-crafted tuna tacos to turning frozen fish sticks into battered fish tacos, but if you're going for classic fried, Baja-style white fish tacos, you absolutely need to top them off with a creamy sauce that has a kick.

Chef Nicolas Lopez, a chef with the José Andrés Group on behalf of Oyamel New York City, spoke with Chowhound about the best way to perk up bland fish tacos. According to Lopez, "A creamy and spicy sauce with a little bit of smokiness is a great balance and gives the punch needed for a mild flavored fish. The creaminess goes well with the crunch of a battered fried fish you often find in fish tacos," he says. The best sauces to provide that punch are a smoky chipotle mayo or a spicy variation on Mexican crema, a "versatile sour cream" that combines beautifully with bold ingredients like sriracha and lime juice to make the perfect fish taco white sauce. Alongside the creamy sauce, chef Lopez likes to add a classic pico de gallo salsa for a fresh, satisfying bite.