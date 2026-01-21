Lentils Or Chickpeas: Which Packs A Higher Protein Punch?
In today's shifting economy, millions of Americans are looking for clever, simple ways to lower their personal cost of living and saving money by rethinking the proteins they pick up at the grocery store. In addition to opting for less expensive animal-based proteins like pork chops, turkey thighs, and stew meat, many people are also turning to the almighty legume to meet their daily protein requirement. Chickpeas and lentils are especially popular because they're delicious, versatile, and jam-packed with nutrition.
For instance, lentils make an excellent meat replacement in shepherd's pie, while that extra can of chickpeas is perfect for making hearty casseroles. This makes choosing between them a touch difficult, but understanding what each has to offer might help, especially when it comes to protein. The average adult usually needs a minimum of around 50 grams of protein per day to support their muscles and other body tissues, along with feeling full and energized. When cooked, 1 cup of chickpeas provides about 15 grams of protein, while the same amount of lentils contains about 18 grams.
So, what difference does 3 grams of protein per serving make? More than you'd think, especially when thinking cumulatively. If you eat 1 cup of cooked chickpeas at each meal daily, you'll consume about 45 grams of protein, while the same amount of lentils yields 50 grams. This shows that opting for lentils makes it that much easier to meet your daily dietary requirement of protein, though there are other nutritional factors to account for, as well.
Lentils vs chickpeas: whole health edition
While lentils are clearly the winner when it comes to protein intake, it's also important to understand what other nutrients each legume has to offer. Despite protein-forward diets being the trend, it's not the core of a healthy diet. Rather, protein needs to be balanced with fiber and other nutrients to support digestion and overall health. So, while it's beneficial to understand how much protein you need in your diet, it's just as crucial to monitor other nutrients, as well.
For instance, both lentils and chickpeas are also heavy-hitters when it comes to getting enough fiber into your diet. Ideally, the average adult should be consuming around 30 grams of fiber daily. Once again, lentils are the victor, offering about 16 grams of fiber per cup, while the same amount of chickpeas provides around 12.5 grams. However, three servings of lentils per day actually puts you well over your fiber goal at 48 grams, while chickpeas offer a more aligned amount at around 37 grams.
This just goes to show how important variety is to our daily diets. When deciding whether to use stewed chickpeas or canned lentils as a delicious topping for your baked potato, one isn't necessarily better than the other. In fact, the most nutritious choice is probably to keep both in your pantry to enjoy separately and together in a bunch of tasty ways, from enjoying roasted chickpeas as a crunchy snack to replacing your chicken nuggets with tasty lentil fritters.