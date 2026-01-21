Lentils Or Chickpeas: Which Packs A Higher Protein Punch?

In today's shifting economy, millions of Americans are looking for clever, simple ways to lower their personal cost of living and saving money by rethinking the proteins they pick up at the grocery store. In addition to opting for less expensive animal-based proteins like pork chops, turkey thighs, and stew meat, many people are also turning to the almighty legume to meet their daily protein requirement. Chickpeas and lentils are especially popular because they're delicious, versatile, and jam-packed with nutrition.

For instance, lentils make an excellent meat replacement in shepherd's pie, while that extra can of chickpeas is perfect for making hearty casseroles. This makes choosing between them a touch difficult, but understanding what each has to offer might help, especially when it comes to protein. The average adult usually needs a minimum of around 50 grams of protein per day to support their muscles and other body tissues, along with feeling full and energized. When cooked, 1 cup of chickpeas provides about 15 grams of protein, while the same amount of lentils contains about 18 grams.

So, what difference does 3 grams of protein per serving make? More than you'd think, especially when thinking cumulatively. If you eat 1 cup of cooked chickpeas at each meal daily, you'll consume about 45 grams of protein, while the same amount of lentils yields 50 grams. This shows that opting for lentils makes it that much easier to meet your daily dietary requirement of protein, though there are other nutritional factors to account for, as well.