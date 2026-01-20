Don't Throw Your Orange Peels Out — Use Them To Remove Dishwasher Stench Instead
The kitchen is a natural gathering place, and making it fresh and inviting lifts the mood of an entire home. Whether you are doing a deep clean or simply feel like a quick reset, why not toss some orange peels into your dishwasher to give the whole space a natural deodorizing glow-up. Citrus is hailed for eliminating kitchen odors, and whether you're expecting company over or showing your house on the market, a clean, welcoming scent will always leave you in good stead.
You might already have extra oranges lying around, perhaps some in a fruit bowl that are about to turn. If so, simply remove the peel and toss them into your empty dishwasher in the utensil compartment or onto the top utensil rack. Then run it as you normally would. As the cycle comes to an end and you open the unit, you'll be greeted by a fresh interior with inviting bright citrus notes that waft into the surrounding air.
Harnessing citrus oils for a cleaner, fresher kitchen
Orange peels pack an environmentally friendly cleaning punch thanks to a natural oil they contain called D-limonene. D-limonene is known for both its de-greasing and anti-bacterial properties (bye bye, germs), as well as making things smell great. This is why oranges are often used in household cleaning products. If you don't have any oranges handy, lemons also contain D-limonene and are an easy substitution for this dishwasher hack.
Beyond using orange peels in the dishwasher, you could also use leftover peels to make a fragrant kitchen cleaning spray. If you've still got orange peels to spare, you might even consider using these multi-purpose tidbits to make a DIY spray to keep ants at bay. If you notice that your kitchen still has a bit of a funk even after the orange peel dishwasher treatment, try other tips for keeping your kitchen smelling good like growing herbs, cleaning forgotten spots, and using activated charcoal sachets.