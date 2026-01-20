​​Don't Throw Your Orange Peels Out — Use Them To Remove Dishwasher Stench Instead

The kitchen is a natural gathering place, and making it fresh and inviting lifts the mood of an entire home. Whether you are doing a deep clean or simply feel like a quick reset, why not toss some orange peels into your dishwasher to give the whole space a natural deodorizing glow-up. Citrus is hailed for eliminating kitchen odors, and whether you're expecting company over or showing your house on the market, a clean, welcoming scent will always leave you in good stead.

You might already have extra oranges lying around, perhaps some in a fruit bowl that are about to turn. If so, simply remove the peel and toss them into your empty dishwasher in the utensil compartment or onto the top utensil rack. Then run it as you normally would. As the cycle comes to an end and you open the unit, you'll be greeted by a fresh interior with inviting bright citrus notes that waft into the surrounding air.