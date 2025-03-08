6 Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Its Best

While it's easy to remember to wipe the countertops or take out the trash, there are other spots in the kitchen that can be a little more out of sight. However, if you don't want your kitchen to smell, make sure they're not also out of mind. This includes things like your dishwasher and garbage disposal which, rather counterintuitively, are tools you probably use to clean your kitchen but simultaneously still need to be cleaned themselves in order to get rid of any trapped pieces of food.

An easy lemon hack for cleaning your kitchen garbage disposal involves putting individual wedges of the citrus fruit through the garbage disposal one-by-one while the water is running, along with a couple of ice cubes. The tough peels and solid ice will scrape against the disposal blades and freshen up your sink's aroma. If lemon isn't your thing, there are countless other cleaning hacks you can use — from an in-sink baking soda and vinegar reaction to simply scrubbing the rubber garbage disposal cover with an unused toothbrush. However, the lemon trick has an added bonus that might make you reconsider another tactic — you can put the other half of your cut lemon on the cutlery rack of your dishwasher for a cycle to bring that same citrusy, fresh smell to the oftentimes grimey appliance.