What Is The Best Scent To Eliminate Kitchen Odors?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All kinds of smells are created in the kitchen. Whether it's the fragrant, wafting scent of roasted garlic or the less-pleasant odor of too-old seafood or garbage that needs to go out, there's always a scent brewing. It's not easy to keep your kitchen smelling its best at all times, but for those stubborn smells that you definitely don't want to stick around, there's an easy fix: citrus scent. This vibrant fragrance doesn't just keep bugs away on the patio; it also reduces odors in the kitchen.

Citrus has long been a kitchen cure-all; lemon juice is great for cleaning cutting boards, removing glassware streaks, and even de-greasing the microwave. But it's also an excellent air freshener. That acidic, bright citrus scent is great for neutralizing odors, so whether you're interested in making your own air freshener or would rather save time and buy one, it's never a bad thing to have some kind of citrus in your kitchen. Plus, it's a more pleasant smell than vinegar or unscented baking soda.