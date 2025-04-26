Instead Of Tossing Those Orange Peels, Turn Them Into A Fragrant Cleaning Spray

While cleanliness is an important topic everywhere in the home, it's essential when it comes to proper kitchen maintenance. Since the kitchen is where we store and prepare food, it's vital to keep the surfaces throughout that space as germ-free as possible. Of course, in the quest to eradicate germs, it's easy to make other faux pas like using bleach wipes, which could damage porous surfaces, or — even worse — make you sick.

Luckily, good ol' fashioned white vinegar can clean a variety of things in your kitchen, making it an excellent non-toxic choice for keeping things fresh — which is especially great news for those with kids or pets. Possibly the only downside to using vinegar as your go-to kitchen cleaner is the smell. While vinegar is great at eliminating unpleasant odors, scrubbing your counters with it is bound to leave traces of astringence in the air that many people find less than appealing.

Fortunately, the remedy to this is simple, inexpensive, and can actually make your kitchen smell amazing. Simply take the fresh orange peels leftover from making delicious, classic old fashioneds or fresh-squeezed juice, pop them into a glass Mason jar, and add enough white vinegar to cover them. Store the mixture in a cool, dry place, such as your pantry, for about two weeks before straining into a spray bottle. The vinegar should now be light orange with the beautifully fresh scent of citrus. Use it to clean your counters and cabinets, making more as often as needed.