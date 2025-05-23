Don't Throw Out Those Orange Peels: Use Them To Keep Pests Away With This Simple Trick

Not long ago, a TikTok creator named Babs (@BrunchwithBabs) shared a hack that uses those leftover orange peels to create a natural insect repellent. In the video, Babs places discarded orange peels in a Mason jar, covers them in white vinegar, and lets the mixture sit for two weeks. When the time is up, she strains the liquid out and mixes it with equal parts water into a spray bottle.

Babs just might be on to something here. Oranges and orange peels are not just off-putting to ants — they can actually be dangerous to them. The peels are full of citrus oils, which contain a chemical compound known as d-limonene that can cause the waxy protective coating on their bodies to disappear. The vinegar in this concoction will also deter ants because not only do ants seem to dislike the smell of vinegar, but it also helps to disrupt their communications with other ants by erasing the scent trail they are known to leave behind.

The drawback here is that citrus oils can be dangerous to animals like dogs and cats, so it's best to keep an eye on your furbabies if you're going to use this hack. If you do plan to try this technique out, keep in mind that it isn't a permanent solution, since water and time will cause the scents to fade, so if you are prone to ant invasions, you might want to keep a supply of orange peels brewing.