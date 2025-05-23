Don't Throw Out Those Orange Peels: Use Them To Keep Pests Away With This Simple Trick
Oranges are yummy. The peels, not so much. It's the part we usually just throw away without giving it a second thought. But it turns out those peels have a use beyond protecting the sweet and juicy flesh of oranges and making the perfect Old-Fashioned. Not only can you use them to make a household cleaner, they are actually a great deterrent for ants, who are notoriously turned off by the citric acid in oranges. So if you have a problem (or simply don't want to have a problem with ants), you may want to reconsider throwing those peels in the trash and using them to help keep the bugs away.
You don't want to simply toss those orange peels in your garden and around the base of your house, though. That's going to attract a whole different kind of pest — rats, squirrels, chipmunks, and possums will thank you for the treat and then hang around to cause even more problems. Instead, you can employ a simple DIY hack to create your own insect repellent that you can make easily using the trash from the oranges you snack on and another kitchen staple, ensuring you can say goodbye to pantry pests for good.
Social media to the rescue
Not long ago, a TikTok creator named Babs (@BrunchwithBabs) shared a hack that uses those leftover orange peels to create a natural insect repellent. In the video, Babs places discarded orange peels in a Mason jar, covers them in white vinegar, and lets the mixture sit for two weeks. When the time is up, she strains the liquid out and mixes it with equal parts water into a spray bottle.
Babs just might be on to something here. Oranges and orange peels are not just off-putting to ants — they can actually be dangerous to them. The peels are full of citrus oils, which contain a chemical compound known as d-limonene that can cause the waxy protective coating on their bodies to disappear. The vinegar in this concoction will also deter ants because not only do ants seem to dislike the smell of vinegar, but it also helps to disrupt their communications with other ants by erasing the scent trail they are known to leave behind.
The drawback here is that citrus oils can be dangerous to animals like dogs and cats, so it's best to keep an eye on your furbabies if you're going to use this hack. If you do plan to try this technique out, keep in mind that it isn't a permanent solution, since water and time will cause the scents to fade, so if you are prone to ant invasions, you might want to keep a supply of orange peels brewing.