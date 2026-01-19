The US City That's Packed With The Absolute Most Aldi Locations Is Surprisingly Not NYC

New York City has no shortage of iconic food options. From slices of "orange" NYC pizza (if you know you know) to the super decadent Ainsworth mac and cheese burger, it's tough to beat the Big Apple when it comes to dining. One category where Chicago has NYC beat, however: its number of Aldi locations. Surprisingly, it's easier to find an Aldi in Chicago than New York. While NYC packs 26 Aldi locations across its five boroughs, Chicago is home to 33.

Of course, Chicagoans have a ton of options when it comes to getting groceries, so we dug deep into why the German discount grocer is such a popular place to stock up on staples. When Aldi first began to expand from Europe into the United States, its flagship Stateside store opened a three-and-a-half hour drive away from Chicago in Iowa City, Iowa. Midwest residents were willing to give then-unheard-of grocery chain Aldi a try when it appeared in the area in 1976, long before the store began to take hold on the coasts. Today, the store's U.S. headquarters is located in Batavia, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Over the past 50 years, Aldi has become a trusted brand in the Midwest. Since shoppers are already familiar with the retailer, they may be more likely to stick to Aldi for their regular shopping trips, while shoppers in other regions may take some time to warm up to the bare-bones shopping experience. Chicago residents also love Aldi for the same reasons as other discount-savvy shoppers across the country, including the aisle of dreams (or shame, depending on who you ask), fresh produce, meat, and seafood.