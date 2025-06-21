Is The Ainsworth Mac & Cheese Burger As Delicious As TikTok Says?

In New York City, it seems like there's a new viral food sensation born every 15 minutes. It's not an uncommon experience to have to wait in line at an old favorite pizzeria after it was "discovered" by a TikTok influencer, or to get up early to try some cool new donut that's only released at 7 a.m. on a Wednesday. It can be hard to tell which trendy dishes are worth the hype, and which work better on camera than they do on the actual plate. But whether it's the addictive 'Roni Cups and Ranch from Bad Roman or the insane Ocky Way breakfast sandwiches from the Red Hook Food bodega, sometimes the hot new thing looks too good to pass up. I felt the same way about the Mac & Cheese Burger at the Ainsworth in midtown Manhattan. After watching videos of patrons struggling to get their mouths around this edible monstrosity and then glowing with delight once they succeeded, I knew I had to try it.

I expected the burger to be kind of gimmicky, sure. Over the top? Definitely. But I also expected it to be gooey and overwhelming in all the right ways. I'm generally a fan of the wild hamburgers you can get in this country. Unfortunately, the Ainsworth Mac & Cheese Burger came out so very wrong, and I'm sorry to say it is one of the worst burgers I've ever had.