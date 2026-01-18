The 3 Simple Things Ina Garten Says Make The Perfect Party

Celebrity chef and entertaining aficionado Ina Garten has a devoted following for her authentic enthusiasm for amazing, fresh food and drinks and a no-nonsense approach to hosting that somehow reads as effortless and fabulous all at the same time. On Instagram, she recently waxed about three simple things that any party needs and it comes down to "really good friends, great music, and delicious cocktails."

Anchored with those staples, any fete is off to a rousing start. Garten espouses an entertaining approach where the host is relaxed and at ease, which sets the tone for guests to be able to enjoy themselves. Music is a quick way to jump-start the party vibe, and whether you go understated with background jazz or lively with the latest tunes, your playlist will dictate the ambiance from the first guest's arrival through the end of the night. Curating the music ahead of time leaves you with one less to-do before your guests arrive, another Garten pro-tip to help to eliminate the stress of hosting.