The 3 Simple Things Ina Garten Says Make The Perfect Party
Celebrity chef and entertaining aficionado Ina Garten has a devoted following for her authentic enthusiasm for amazing, fresh food and drinks and a no-nonsense approach to hosting that somehow reads as effortless and fabulous all at the same time. On Instagram, she recently waxed about three simple things that any party needs and it comes down to "really good friends, great music, and delicious cocktails."
Anchored with those staples, any fete is off to a rousing start. Garten espouses an entertaining approach where the host is relaxed and at ease, which sets the tone for guests to be able to enjoy themselves. Music is a quick way to jump-start the party vibe, and whether you go understated with background jazz or lively with the latest tunes, your playlist will dictate the ambiance from the first guest's arrival through the end of the night. Curating the music ahead of time leaves you with one less to-do before your guests arrive, another Garten pro-tip to help to eliminate the stress of hosting.
Barefoot Contessa-approved hosting tips for hit cocktails and happy guests
It almost goes without saying that excellent company makes for a memorable party and delicious libations certainly grease the wheels of the party train. When it comes to cocktails, Ina Garten recommends making a signature batch cocktail to keep the party flowing smoothly (and keep the host out of the kitchen and in the moment). It also lets guests serve themselves, which further cements a relaxed party atmosphere. Whether it is a pitcher of whiskey sours, cosmopolitans, or other easy-to-batch cocktails, don't forget to consult a cocktail book to properly scale drink ratios. Garten says always using freshly squeezed citrus juice is a must, too.
Preparing cocktails ahead of time speaks to Garten's top party hosting tips like making "set and forget" items from veggie trays to salads, serving foods that are easy to manage and don't require a lot of last-minute plating, and being considerate of guests' dietary restrictions. Guests who feel acknowledged and seen certainly make for lively and engaged partygoers. Planning ahead, like with the music selection, is another Garten signature move for fabulous entertaining and by thinking through everything from the tunes and drinks beforehand you are primed to relax and enjoy your friends and your precious time together.