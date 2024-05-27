Ina Garten's Best Cocktail Tips To Get Your Friends Elegantly Buzzed

"I've never known a party that wasn't improved with really good cocktails," says celebrity chef Ina Garten, and that, friends, epitomizes her philosophy about cocktails and parties in a nutshell. Despite being known for the cheeky sense of fun she brings to her network TV show, behind the scenes, Garten is the ever practical one when it comes to planning a party. Her how-easy-is-that approach to entertaining influences both the way she cooks and the way she mixes up cocktails.

For example, she'll use bottled cranberry juice in her cosmopolitans and yet, she insists on adding fresh-squeezed lime juice in her margaritas because the fresh stuff beats out the taste of the bottled sour mix any day. And she thinks nothing of making an entire pitcher of whisky sours (or what have you) because making drinks in the convenient economy size means that she gets to spend more time hanging out with party guests instead of being cooped up in the kitchen.

Of course, as most of her fans know, her desire for frivolity is always balanced by her simple, yet elegant touch. Garten likes to serve drinks in martini glasses because they taste better, and maybe also because they're a throwback to the cocktail parties of the 1950s that she loves so much. The result of her handy work is a party that flows with elegant conversations created by elegantly buzzed guests. Here's the scoop on how creates her own special brand of party buzz.

