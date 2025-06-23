The Definitive Ranking Of Every Texas Roadhouse Margarita

You may know Texas Roadhouse for its tasty hand-cut steaks, and you may have even tried every appetizer, like we have, but don't skip the cocktail menu if you want to bring a little extra celebration to your meal. Whether you like the bite of tequila on the rocks or relaxing with something frozen, you can't go wrong with a refreshing margarita.

With the help of a few friends, I tried the entire menu of margaritas to see which flavors at Texas Roadhouse are the best. There are fruity options for those who want something with a lighter flavor rather than a strong tequila taste. Others embrace the traditional margarita profile. Texas Roadhouse uses a signature sour mix in all of the margs, but it also incorporates ingredients and tastes from other popular cocktails like the hurricane or rich sangria.

You can get most of them on the rocks or frozen, although a few have special serving instructions. If you really want to start the party, get an added kicker shot put in your drink. Just be sure to ask for a salted or sugared rim to suit your preferences. Sip on your drink and enjoy one of the iconic Texas Roadhouse rolls as you wait for your meal. That's what we call a party!