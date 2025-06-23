The Definitive Ranking Of Every Texas Roadhouse Margarita
You may know Texas Roadhouse for its tasty hand-cut steaks, and you may have even tried every appetizer, like we have, but don't skip the cocktail menu if you want to bring a little extra celebration to your meal. Whether you like the bite of tequila on the rocks or relaxing with something frozen, you can't go wrong with a refreshing margarita.
With the help of a few friends, I tried the entire menu of margaritas to see which flavors at Texas Roadhouse are the best. There are fruity options for those who want something with a lighter flavor rather than a strong tequila taste. Others embrace the traditional margarita profile. Texas Roadhouse uses a signature sour mix in all of the margs, but it also incorporates ingredients and tastes from other popular cocktails like the hurricane or rich sangria.
You can get most of them on the rocks or frozen, although a few have special serving instructions. If you really want to start the party, get an added kicker shot put in your drink. Just be sure to ask for a salted or sugared rim to suit your preferences. Sip on your drink and enjoy one of the iconic Texas Roadhouse rolls as you wait for your meal. That's what we call a party!
7. Fruity margarita
If you prefer your margs on the sweeter side, go with a fruity option. They're available in strawberry or raspberry. Our entire group gave this one a try, and it was our least favorite by far. It had a lot of sour mix, just enough tequila to give it a little booziness, and super sweet fruit syrup. Texas Roadhouse margaritas are pretty large, but even with three of us, we didn't want to finish this sugary version.
We tried it on the rocks, but it might be a little bit better frozen and blended. We went with raspberry hoping for a bit of tartness, but it was more of a general fruity taste instead. When I squeezed a bit of lime into the drink, we agreed that it was a little bit better. Our server told us that strawberry was even sweeter, so only order this one if you really want something syrupy. If you really want a fruity cocktail, there are plenty of other options among the margs and other specialty drinks.
6. Mango margarita
Made with mango puree, the fruity mango margarita gets its own special spot on the menu. You can get creative with a variety of margarita flavors. The combination of mango and tajin is extra delicious. It was still a little bit too sweet for most of the people who tried it, which moved it down on our list. But it's more balanced than the strawberry- or raspberry-flavored options. I liked the mango puree rather than the fruit syrup that's used in the fruity margarita. The mango marg is blended with the house margarita and has a nice consistent flavor throughout the entire drink. Compared to the fruity margarita, which uses syrup that falls to the bottom, the mango marg was much more enjoyable and drinkable.
Tajin chili lime salt adds some extra sour and spice to the blend. The salt was sprinkled over the top, but I'd ask for a little bit more if ordering this one again. I tried this margarita on the rocks, but it would also be tasty frozen. This drink doesn't have a lot of tequila taste because the mango is so prominent, so if you aren't a fan of super strong tequila flavor, this would be a good option to order.
5. Hurricane margarita
I liked the hurricane margarita a lot because I favor rum drinks, but some of my friends who tried this one ranked it a little bit lower, so it ended up further down on our overall list. It is on the sweeter side, but it's due to the Captain Morgan spiced rum rather than any sugar-heavy syrups. I liked how well the drink was blended, and I really did feel like I was drinking a hurricane with a little kick of tequila.
There's also plenty of fruit juice to give this one a tropical appeal. It has orange and pineapple, plus the house margarita sour mix. The drink uses a bit of grenadine, which adds some extra sugar, but it's just enough to bring everything together. I ordered it on the rocks, but if you go with frozen, you'll really be able to imagine you're relaxing on a tropical island somewhere. Ask for extra fruit garnishes if you want to up the sour factor.
4. Sangria margarita
Red sangria and margarita are swirled together in this sangria marg. There isn't any fresh fruit in the sangria, but it has a distinct sweet, fruit flavor. The marg comes garnished with slices of citrus, and I'd recommend asking for more to add to the drink itself. This one doesn't have much of a tequila bite, but it was one of the first ones that we tried that had more of a boozy flavor than a sweet or syrupy one. If you like something with a little bit more complexity, we'd recommend the sangria margarita.
Go with frozen, which comes garnished with fresh fruit, for a super appealing blend. This was definitely the most impressive visually as it came to the table. It was also very drinkable, and with a little stir of our straw, we were able to get just the right amount of blending that we wanted. The mixture of frozen house margarita with fruity red sangria gave it a marble effect. As the frozen marg melted, the two drinks melded together even better. Everyone agreed that we'd order this one again.
3. Jamaican cowboy
If you want something that has a little extra flavor without being overly sweet, order the Jamaican Cowboy. In addition to the house margarita, it has Malibu rum and peach schnapps. The peach flavor was definitely there, but it wasn't overly syrupy, probably because it was pretty boozy as well. The "Jam Cow," as our server called it, also has orange and pineapple juice so it has a nice tropical taste.
I really liked this option, and with a salt rim, it would be one of my favorites of those that we tried. We ordered it on the rocks, but I think this would be even better frozen. I really liked the balance of fruit and alcohol. It was boozy without knocking me off my seat. However, with three different kinds of liquor, you may want to limit yourself to just one of these giant margs. I was starting to feel the effects before I even finished my drink.
2. House margarita
This house margarita is the classic version that most of us expect when ordering a margarita at a bar or restaurant. It has a nice balance of tequila and sour with a fresh lime flavor that means the perfect margarita in my book. I ordered mine on the rocks, my go-to way to enjoy this cocktail, but you can also go with frozen for something a bit more icy. It's made with Dorado Gold tequila, which gives it a bit of an edge. You can ask for top shelf tequila if you want something a little bit smoother.
Be sure to ask for a salt or sugar rim, since if you just order the house margarita, it'll come without any sort of rim. But this little extra flavor really takes things up. While we had an entire debate at our table about whether salt or sugar was better, you can really go with whatever you prefer. I also recommend getting a couple of extra lime slices to make this even more sour, but that's definitely a personal preference. Others who tried it said that it was very well balanced as-is.
1. The Legend margarita
There are a few ordering mistakes you can make at Texas Roadhouse, but choosing The Legend margarita isn't one of them. This cocktail definitely lives up to its legendary name and was the favorite marg on the Texas Roadhouse menu from everyone in our group who tried them. The Legend is made with three tequilas, plus Grand Marnier and margarita sour mix. It has the most forward tequila flavor, but it's still very smooth since it uses some quality tequila, specifically Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo.
The black lava salt rim gives this one extra visual appeal, too, and we were excited to get this cool-looking drink. But our Texas Roadhouse didn't have the black lava salt available. Even though it looked just like the standard house margarita when it came to the table, we could taste the difference between the two from the first sip. Our server told us that The Legend is one of the most popular drinks and that people rave about it when they order one.
Methodology
I knew that I wouldn't be able to give a reliable account of all of the margaritas at Texas Roadhouse if I tested them by myself, so I asked a few friends to join me for happy hour, and we ordered a few rounds. We tried all of the Texas Roadhouse margaritas (responsibly) to compare them side-by-side.
The ones that were on the sweeter side, especially those that used syrup to add flavor, ended up at the bottom of everyone's list pretty quickly. I liked some of the options with added rum, but we all agreed that the classic marg flavors of tequila and sour mix made for the best drinks.
We went with margaritas on the rocks, except for the sangria margarita where we followed the recommendation of our server and ordered a frozen marg. This helped us compare the flavors the best, although there were a few that we'd go back for again to sample a frozen version.